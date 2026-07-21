Finding Your Purpose Could Add Years to Your Life

Sense of purpose linked to lower mortality, depression, and loneliness rates

One man's radio show provides gospel-inspired encouragement to help others find purpose

Purpose can take many forms, from community service to mentoring, that enrich both self and others

Source: Hobson PR / Hobson PR

For generations, people have searched for the secret to living longer and happier lives. Increasingly, researchers believe one answer isn’t found in a pill or diet, but in something much more personal: a sense of purpose.

Studies have found that people who live with purpose experience lower rates of depression and loneliness, better emotional well-being, healthier habits and, in some cases, a significantly lower risk of premature death. One large national study of nearly 13,000 adults found that those with the strongest sense of purpose had a 46% lower risk of mortality over the study period than those with the least sense of purpose. Researchers also found lower rates of depression, greater optimism and less loneliness among people who reported living with purpose.

For award-winning brand strategist and Billboard Center CEO Michael J, purpose didn’t come from success. It emerged from heartbreak.

After losing his father in 2025, Michael found himself asking what many people ask after experiencing profound loss: What now?

Rather than allowing grief to define the next chapter of his life, he transformed it into Purpose Driven Radio, a weekly broadcast dedicated to encouraging listeners through Gospel Rap, Scripture and messages of hope.

“Purpose Driven isn’t just the name of a brand to me. It’s a way of living. After losing my father, I realized that titles, money, and recognition all have their place, but none of them matter if you’re not walking in the purpose God designed for your life. My prayer is that anyone carrying the weight of loss finds the strength to keep moving, because God still has an assignment with your name on it.”

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The 30-minute program combines Gospel Hip Hop, faith and practical encouragement for people navigating life’s disappointments and difficult seasons. Throughout the broadcast, Michael reminds listeners that purpose isn’t reserved for pastors, celebrities or public figures. It’s something everyone can discover.

“Romans 10:9 and 10 reminds us that salvation is available to everyone who believes. That’s why I center the show around those verses. My goal isn’t just to play great music. It’s to make sure every listener has an opportunity to hear the Gospel, make a decision for Christ, and know that no matter where they’ve been, God has a purpose for their life.”

Purpose Driven Radio also showcases Gospel remixes inspired by familiar Hip Hop classics, introducing listeners to independent Christian artists who are sharing their faith through contemporary music that feels culturally relevant while remaining rooted in Scripture.

“I want to bring the Church to the streets and the streets to the Church,” he said.

Today, the program airs across Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Orangeburg, Sumter, Augusta and surrounding communities, but Michael says the mission extends far beyond the microphone.

His story serves as a reminder that purpose often grows out of life’s most difficult moments.

For one person, purpose may mean launching a radio show. For another, it might be mentoring a young person, volunteering at a neighborhood food bank, coaching youth sports, caring for an aging parent, starting a community garden or simply encouraging someone who is struggling. Purpose doesn’t have to be public to be powerful.

Researchers continue to discover what many have long believed: when people find a reason to get up each morning that reaches beyond themselves, they don’t just enrich the lives of others. They often improve their own health and well-being in the process.

Source: Jazmyn Summers / Jazmyn Summers

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz. Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

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