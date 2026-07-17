Fine AF Fridays Vol 35 — Lord… Who Told Lenny Kravitz, Gunna & Shaboozey To Take Their Shirts Off? We Just Wanna Say Thanks.

Source: Men’s Health We’ve officially made it to Volume 35 of Fine AF Fridays, and this week’s celebrities clearly understood the assignment. JT served nothing but face while gracing the cover of Nylon, Tyra Banks reminded everyone she’s still that girl with a stunning new hair transformation, and the fellas? Let’s just say somebody declared it International Shirtless Week. From Lenny Kravitz to Gunna and Shaboozey, Men’s Health had the internet collectively clutching its pearls—and reaching for the nearest bottle of water. Needless to say, this week’s roundup is overflowing with beauty, biceps, and bodies that deserve their own standing ovation. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 34: La La Anthony Said ‘Bon Voyage’… To Wearing Clothes 1. Coco Jones, 28 Oh snap! Coco Jones is truly in her “LUVAGIRL” era! She recently had her bachelorette party in preparation for her wedding to NBA player Donovan Mitchell and let’s just say the cheeks were out!

2. Tyson Beckford, 55 Tyson Beckford is definitely looking like something we want to saddle up on! The 55-year-old model looked mighty good in his western tailored outfit.

3. Mary J. Blige, 55 If we want to talk about somebody who hasn’t been aging, Mary J. Blige MUST be in that conversation. Look how she’s eating up this glare and this all white outfit.

4. Jackie Aina, 38 Jackie Aina is the Queen of leaving the house with dewy skin and a super cute fit! This beaded top complements her skin fabulously.

5. Josh Hart, 31 Now that Josh Hart is a NBA Finals champion, the New York Knicks player is dressing like one as the cover star for Haute Living.

6. Lenny Kravitz, 62 Lenny Kravitz flaunted his rock hard abs as he posed for the cover of Men’s Health summer issue. The man said he even works out in his leather pants!

7. Kash Doll, 37 Kash Doll was carrying around a lot of thickness in nothing but a two piece and a fishnet cover up!

8. JT, 33 JT got into her modeling bag this week and flaunted her beauty on the cover of Nylon.

9. Demetrius Shipp Jr., 37 Demetrius Shipp Jr. was absolutely the perfect person to play Tupac the way he made us do a double take just now. Pluys he fine like the late rapper was too.

9. Patina Miller, 41 Talk about a woman with show stopping beauty, that’s Patina Miller. The eyes and the cheekbones completely hold you captive when you look at her.

11. Gunna, 33 We know Gunna’s been serious about his fitness for years. All those Gunna Wunna Run Clubs seems to have paid off, and the actor has packed on a chiseled chest.

12. Tyra Banks, 52 Tyra Banks got her hair done and these new tresses are giving her such a breathtaking glow. The blonde highlights suits her face and her eyes so well.

13. Shaboozey, 31 Shaboozey was also featured in the Men’s Health summer issue and boy does he have a nice solid upper body!

14. Tracee Ellis Ross, 53 Tracee Ellis Ross says she’s in heaven during her solo travels in Thailand and we are in heaven watching her have her joy!

15. Robert Ri’chard, 43 Robert Ri’chard says he’s being on his best behavior, but he’s about to put us on our worst after the One on One actor flexed his ab muscles in this photoshoot!

16. Brandon T. Jackson, 42 Brandon T. Jackson got a nice chiseled body on him too. He’s another person who has been looking the exact same for years. He doesn’t look like he’s aged a bit since Lottery Ticket.

17. Draya Michele, 41 Draya Michele enjoyed some sunshine this week while vacationing, and had her body-ody-ody on display.

18. Megan Thee Stallion, 31 Speaking of bodies, Megan Thee Stallion manages to keep hers sculpted to perfection.