'Everyone Is Carrying A Story' — Brandy Gracefully Claps Back At Body-Shamers After Viral Weight Debate

In her post, Brandy challenged the way social media often defines beauty, writing that people have been searching for it in “youth,” “perfection,” and “approval,” instead of embracing the reality that life changes everyone. She argued that every season of life leaves its mark, and that those changes shouldn’t be viewed as flaws. “I’ve learned that it takes only a moment to form an opinion about someone’s appearance, and a lifetime to understand what they’ve lived through,” she wrote. “So may we become gentler with one another. Not because everyone is fragile, but because everyone is carrying a story we cannot see.”

On Tuesday (July 14), Brandy also explained why she felt compelled to say something publicly. Speaking with E! News, she said she wanted to remind people that they rarely know what someone else is going through before commenting on their appearance. “I didn’t appreciate that,” Brandy told E! News’ Will Marfuggi during a joint interview with her Descendants costars Rita Ora and Leonardo Nam. “I didn’t love the way that made me feel.” Her hope, she explained, is that people become more intentional with their words because every person carries experiences and struggles that aren’t immediately visible “I thought about how everyone feels if someone comments about their appearance or anything like that,” she continued. “And I took the moment and decided to share in a teaching way to just encourage people and to inspire people to just be gentle with each other.”