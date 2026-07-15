Kamala Harris’ Lindsey Graham Tribute Gets Slandered

Harris sent her condolences on Sunday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. He was full of wit, energy, and charm, and he cared deeply about the Senate and the people of South Carolina. Doug and I are sending our thoughts and our prayers to his friends and loved ones,” she wrote.

The sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham early Sunday morning (July 12) shocked many in the federal government. The passing of the conservative Republican from South Carolina elicited a wave of condolences from both sides of the political aisle, including from former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris and Graham had a somewhat positive relationship upon her arrival in the Senate, calling her “smart” and “talented” and even giving her a fist bump back in 2020 on the Senate floor.



But the staunch ally of President Donald Trump did sour on her, as she became Vice President along with President Joe Biden. “You’re supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics… Her fingerprints are all over this disaster. And I can’t take four more years of this crap,” he said of Harris during her presidential campaign in 2024.



Many in the public didn’t agree with Graham receiving glowing tributes online, given his vitriolic attacks on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community as well as his support of Israel to the extent where he called for Israel to go after the Palestinian people.

Some of those attacked Harris for her post, citing that the gesture was symbolic of why they didn’t vote for her in the 2024 presidential campaign, citing Israel’s war on Gaza, which gained support from the Biden administration. One X user, IrateMaxwell, wrote: “This kind of b—t is why you lost in 2024. More sympathy for war criminals than victims of the genocide your administration enabled.”