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Bryce & Trinity Win 'Love Island USA', Reveal Romance Plans

Brinity Blessings: Bryce & Trinity Win ‘Love Island USA’, Cutely Coupled Up Duo Reveal Romance Plans Post-Villa

Love Island USA Season 8 has officially crowned its newest winners. See who took home the grand prize inside.

Published on July 14, 2026
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Love Island USA Season 8 has officially crowned its newest winners, and some Brinity blessings are afoot. After six weeks of romance, drama, bombshell arrivals, and viral moments, America chose Trinity Tatum and Bryce Detloff as the couple taking home the $100,000 grand prize. 

A smiling couple embracing on a stage with colorful lights and decorations in the background.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

According to Peacock, Trinity and Bryce captured viewers’ hearts after coupling up on day one and steadily building one of the strongest relationships in the villa.

A man and woman dressed formally stand together on a stage with colorful lights and decorations in the background.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

While many couples faced major tests throughout the season, the pair remained committed to one another and ultimately emerged victorious during Sunday night’s (July 12) finale.

The winning couple beat out fellow finalists Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea, and Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou.

A group of well-dressed people posing in front of a festive backdrop with gold and silver balloons and the text "It was always you".
Source: Love Island / Peacock

Zach and Kayda came in fourth place…

Melanie and Sincere came in third…

while Aniya and Carl came in second.

As reported by Variety, Bryce and Trinity remained one of the most consistent couples of the season, making them fan favorites from the beginning.

A couple embracing passionately while a woman in a blue ruffled dress stands nearby with an excited expression, all against a backdrop of sparkling lights.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

The finale also delivered one of the season’s sweetest moments. During their final date in Fiji, Bryce and Trinity exchanged “I love yous” for the first time. According to PEOPLE, the pair reflected on the challenges they overcame together and discussed plans for life outside the villa.

“You come to L.A.,” Bryce told her. “I just want you to know you can stay as long as you want. The door’s open.”

“I want to go to Virginia,” Bryce added. “I want to see how you grew up.”

Trinity praised Bryce for being patient and supportive throughout their journey, while Bryce revealed that he entered the show with an open heart and was grateful that it led him to finding a genuine connection. The couple also bonded over their shared experiences of being raised by hardworking single mothers, something they believe helped strengthen their relationship.

Two people dining outdoors at a table decorated with tropical flowers and string lights.
Source: Love Island / Peacock

Following their win, Trinity became emotional while reflecting on what the moment meant to her.

“I never would’ve expected in a million years that I’d be in this position right now,” she said. “I’m grateful that he chose me to be his partner, inside of here and outside.”

Bryce shared similar sentiments, telling Trinity that he loved her and was excited to begin their next chapter together away from the cameras.

The victory caps off another record-breaking season for Peacock. The streamer revealed that Love Island USA ranked as the number one streaming reality series for five consecutive weeks and generated more than four billion social media video views throughout the season.

Fans will not have to wait long for more villa tea either. The Season 8 reunion special is scheduled to premiere August 31 and will be co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. Peacock also confirmed that Love Island: Beyond the Villa has been renewed for a third season set to arrive in 2027.

Looks like Bryce and Trinity’s love story is just getting started.

RELATED: Megan Thee Villa Visitor Hosts ‘Hot Girl Bakery’ Challenge On ‘Love Island USA,’ Calmly Confronts KC Over His Casa Amor Conduct

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Love Island
A man and woman dressed formally stand together on a stage with colorful lights and decorations in the background.
Love Island
A smiling couple embracing on a stage with colorful lights and decorations in the background.
Love Island
A couple embracing passionately while a woman in a blue ruffled dress stands nearby with an excited expression, all against a backdrop of sparkling lights.
Love Island
Two people dining outdoors at a table decorated with tropical flowers and string lights.
Love Island
A man and woman in formal attire embrace in a tropical setting with palm trees and twinkling lights in the background.
Love Island
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Love Island
A group of well-dressed people posing in front of a festive backdrop with gold and silver balloons and the text "It was always you".
Love Island
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Love Island
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Love Island
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Love Island
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Love Island
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Love Island

Brinity Blessings: Bryce & Trinity Win ‘Love Island USA’, Cutely Coupled Up Duo Reveal Romance Plans Post-Villa was originally published on bossip.com

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