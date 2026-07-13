‘I Did Indeed Feel The Love’: Kamala Harris Responds To Black Girl DJ Jay Shalé After Viral Music Moment

WNBA DJ's song choices for VP Harris' visit express fans' sentiment of missing her.

VP Harris responds positively to the DJ's intentional music curation to make her feel the love.

The viral moment showcases the power of music to create meaningful connections and spaces.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA Los Angeles Sparks in-arena DJ Jay Shalé has gone viral for dropping a soundtrack that said exactly what many have been thinking: We miss Kamala Harris.

VP Harris attended the Sparks’ July 10 game against the Chicago Sky with her husband, former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Her melanin was on glow; she looked fresh and simply beautiful. The former vice president rocked a crisp white blazer, dark denim and a bouncy blowout as the couple watched from their courtside seats.

DJ Jay Shalé Recognizes Kamala Harris & The Song Choice Said It All

Celebrities, politicians and other public figures are regularly recognized when they attend major events. But DJ Jay Shalé‘s song selection made VP Harris’ arena shoutout a little different.

As she announced VP Harris in the arena, she got to work. DJ Jay Shalé played Aaron Hall’s “I Miss You.”

We all know the song. It only takes a second or two of the opening melody to get us in our feelings. Hearing its unforgettable chorus as VP Harris smiled and waved gave the moment a message that needed no explanation.

We miss her.

DJ Jay Shalé then transitioned into Bootsy Collins’ “I’d Rather Be With You,” doubling down with another perfectly timed selection.

Seeing VP Harris looking relaxed and radiant only added to the response. She smiled from her seat, greeted fans, and enjoyed the game alongside Doug. The Sparks later defeated the Sky 102–87, and VP Harris spoke with the team following its win.

VP Kamala Harris Responds To DJ Jay Shalé’s Curated Soundtrack

Video of VP Harris’ recognition and the back-to-back songs quickly spread across social media. Viewers praised the playlist while admitting that DJ Jay Shalé had captured their thoughts precisely.

That part.

DJ Jay Shalé later jumped on social media and confirmed that her song choices were deliberate. “Woke up to a million messages and tags on every social media platform for what I decided to play yesterday when former Vice President Kamala Harris was celebrated,” she wrote.

She added, “I did NOT know she was coming until our production meeting 3 hours before the game, so I wanted to make sure she would feel allll the love. I remembered she mentioned in a previous interview that she loves Bootsy Collins, I felt “Rather be with you” would be a fitting addition as well.”

“I love being able to create intentional spaces through music.

What makes this moment even better is that VP Harris herself responded to the viral moment. “I did indeed feel the love,” she commented on one of DJ Jay Shalé’s Instagram posts. “Thank you for the good vibes.”

Thank you, DJ Jay Shalé, for creating this moment. And thank you, Madam Vice President. We miss you.

‘I Did Indeed Feel The Love’: Kamala Harris Responds To Black Girl DJ Jay Shalé After Viral Music Moment was originally published on hellobeautiful.com