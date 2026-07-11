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The WNBA season is quickly spiraling into a Caitlin Clark-focused campaign, and that Alyssa Thomas hard foul didn’t help.

Thomas appeared to push her fist into Clark’s throat during a game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury, and Clark finally spoke out about it, saying there’s no room for hate in the league and agreeing that it was a hard foul.

The Fumble co-hosts Samaria and Rodney Rikai break down the whole situation, and Rodney says it’s hard to ignore the evidence in 4K.

“Unless I’m doing prison push-ups, I don’t generally use my fist to lift myself off the ground. Just normally it’s the palm of my hand, but she had the whole fist [in her] neck,” Rodney begins. “I thought it was deserving of a flagrant foul. I felt like it was unnecessary and it was aggressive and I’m somebody who has acknowledged that I feel like there was a bit of hyperaggression toward Caitlin Clark from day one in the WNBA.”

College football may be in the offseason, but the drama continues into the summer now that former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore’s mistress, Paige Shiver, has filed a lawsuit against the university.

Several other Fumbles of the Week include Brandon Aiyuk’s meltdown, comparisons to other interpersonal relationships (like Big Tigger’s allegations from his wife), and Marcellus Wiley’s domestic battery arrest.

In other WNBA news, see The Fumble cohost break down Skylar Diggins’ reaction to coming off the bench.

The Fumble: Caitlin Clark’s Hard Foul Drama, Michigan Football Coach Mistress Sues University & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com