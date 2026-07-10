Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: The Family of Nolan Wells Demands Answers and More

Family of Nolan Wells Demands Answers The family of 18-year-old Nolan Wells is refusing to accept easy explanations. Nolan tragically died during a Fourth of July weekend boating trip off the Mississippi coast, where he was with three white peers who returned to the mainland without him. While local investigators currently suspect a drowning, the family isn’t satisfied. They arranged to have his body flown to Washington, D.C., for a comprehensive independent autopsy. Today in New York, they’ll hold a major press conference alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Reverend Al Sharpton, joining a long tradition of families who turn grief into a demand for justice. RELATED STORY: Nolan Wells: Family Confirms Identity Of Body Found As Nolan



Closing the Business Gap Could Unlock $824 Billion A groundbreaking report from the Brookings Institution shines a light on the enormous economic potential within reach. Researchers found that closing the racial business ownership gap could generate more than $824 billion in national revenue. There’s real momentum here: Black-owned employer firms recently surpassed 200,000 for the first time in history. Yet that still represents just over 3% of all U.S. employer businesses. Researchers stress that reaching true representation in local economies would pump billions into payrolls and create more than 6 million new jobs. The message is clear, our economic power is growing, and there’s room for so much more. RELATED STORY: Black America Web Celebrates Black Business Month