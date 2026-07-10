Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era an...
Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album 'Roadrunner'
Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album ‘Roadrunner’estin Conrad is entering a brand new chapter.
Following the release of his latest single Nervous, the Grammy nominated R&B singer opened up to CVBER about the inspiration behind his upcoming project, Roadrunner.
According to Conrad, the album title reflects the reality of life as a touring musician.
“Roadrunner symbolizes me constantly being on the road, listening to this music, playing shows, and what it takes to be a touring artist.”
While he kept many details about the album under wraps, Conrad said Nervous was the perfect introduction to this next era.
The singer also shared what he hopes fans take away from the project.
“I’m hoping people get really good records they can play outside. Feel good music.”
He even hinted that fans could see him back on tour soon.
“Maybe a tour.”
As anticipation continues to build, Roadrunner is shaping up to be Destin Conrad’s most personal project yet, capturing both the excitement and challenges of life on the road.
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Destin Conrad Explains the Meaning Behind His New Era and Upcoming Album 'Roadrunner' was originally published on hot1009.com