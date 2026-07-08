A New Study Names America's Most Stressed Cities; Full List
A New Study Names America’s Most Stressed Cities; See The Full List
- Detroit has high financial, family, and health stress levels
- Baltimore has the nation's highest financial stress score
- Cleveland ranks 1st for financial stress and high in family/health stress
A new WalletHub report reveals the top 10 most stressed cities in America. WalletHub’s survey compared 182 U.S. cities across 39 indicators of stress, including work, finances, family life, and health and safety. The study factored in everything from unemployment and foreclosure rates to sleep habits, divorce rates and violent crime.
Detroit claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Baltimore. See where the remaining cities ranked below.
America’s 20 Most Stressed Cities, According To WalletHub
1. Detroit, Michigan
Detroit topped WalletHub’s rankings as America’s most stressed city. While it ranked just 14th for work stress, high levels of financial, family and health-related stress pushed it to No. 1 overall.
2. Baltimore, Maryland
Baltimore ranked second overall thanks to the nation’s highest financial stress score. The city also placed near the top in work stress, contributing to its overall ranking.
3. Cleveland, Ohio
Cleveland ranked as the third most stressed city in America and finished No. 1 nationally for financial stress. The city also ranked sixth for family stress and fourth for health and safety stress, outweighing its relatively low work stress ranking.
4. Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis landed fourth overall with particularly high marks for health and safety stress. The city also ranked among the top 10 for family-related stress.
5. Shreveport, Louisiana
Shreveport cracked the top five after ranking fourth for financial stress. Strong showings in family and health-related stress also contributed to its overall score.
6. Gulfport, Mississippi
Gulfport ranked first in the nation for family stress. Despite placing much lower in work stress, family and financial pressures drove the city’s overall ranking.
7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia finished seventh overall, ranking among the nation’s most financially stressed cities. The city also posted elevated scores in work and health-related stress.
8. Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson earned a top-10 finish thanks to high financial and family stress levels. Work stress also ranked among the nation’s highest.
9. Akron, Ohio
Akron joined Cleveland in the top 10, finishing ninth overall. The city ranked inside the top 20 for work stress and the top 10 for family stress, while also posting a high overall stress score.
10. St. Louis, Missouri
St. Louis rounded out the top 10 after ranking highly in work and financial stress. Health and safety factors also played a role in its overall placement.
11. Birmingham, Alabama
Birmingham placed 11th overall despite relatively low work stress. High family and health-related stress scores helped elevate the city in the rankings.
12. Toledo, Ohio
Toledo became the third Ohio city to make the top 20. Strong rankings across work, financial and family stress categories pushed it to 12th overall.
13. Houston, Texas
Houston ranked 13th overall, driven largely by work-related stress. The city’s size and workforce contributed to its higher placement.
14. New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans finished 14th after posting elevated scores in work and health-related stress. Financial pressures also factored into its ranking.
15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge landed in the top 15 with above-average scores across every major stress category. Financial and family stress helped boost its overall position.
16. Montgomery, Alabama
Montgomery ranked 16th overall thanks to strong family stress indicators. The city also recorded moderate financial and health-related stress scores.
17. Columbus, Georgia
Columbus placed 17th after ranking fifth nationally for financial stress. Family-related challenges also contributed to its overall score.
18. Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati rounded out Ohio’s four cities in the top 20. The Queen City ranked highest for work stress among Ohio cities on the list while posting balanced scores across the remaining categories.
19. Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis finished 19th with moderate rankings across each stress category. No single factor dominated, but consistent scores pushed it into the top 20.
20. San Antonio, Texas
San Antonio rounded out the list at No. 20. The city posted relatively balanced rankings in work, financial, family and health-related stress, earning it the final spot in WalletHub’s top 20.
Source: WalletHub’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America report, which compared 182 U.S. cities across 39 metrics spanning work, financial, family, and health & safety stress.
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A New Study Names America’s Most Stressed Cities; See The Full List was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com