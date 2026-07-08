Afro Sheen & Beyond: The Classic Black Commercials You Never Forgot

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When George E. Johnson founded Johnson Products in 1954 with his wife Joan, the mission was simple: bringing Black beauty to the forefront. What started as a business quickly became a statement and a revolution.

As EBONY Magazine pointed out following Johnson’s passing this week at age 99, “At a time when mainstream beauty brands largely ignored Black consumers, Johnson Products answered the call with innovations like Ultra Sheen and Afro Sheen. The products became staples in homes and barbershops across the country, supporting generations as Black hair evolved from straightened styles to natural Afros, braids, curls and locs. His business wasn’t simply selling haircare. It was affirming identity.”

With its collaboration with the classic show Soul Train, Johnson Products became the first Black-owned company to sponsor a nationally syndicated TV show. Each commercial was carefully crafted to not only promote its products but Black beauty & excellence as a whole. The revolutionary TV spots paved the way for future generations to target the Black community with empathy, consideration, and culture-shifting ideas.

Here are some of those classic Black commercials you will never forget.