Black Artist Making a Difference In Their Communities

Source:

JAY-Z

The Shawn Carter Foundation The Shawn Carter Foundation helps with College scholarships, financial assistance, study abroad opportunities, career development for underserved students. Opening the doors of education, travel, enlightenment, and experiences to those that may never have thought it possible.

Chance the Rapper

SocialWorks ChanceTheRappers Organization SocialWorks supports Chicago Public Schools, arts education, mental health resources, youth programs, and homelessness initiatives. To inspire creativity. To build dreams. To let you, be you!

J. Cole

The Dreamville Foundation The Dreamville Foundation supports back-to-school drives, holiday giveaways, youth leadership, career readiness, and disaster relief in North Carolina.

Megan Thee Stallion

Quavo

The Rocket Foundation The Rocket Foundation was established to support and uplift programs which are saving lives through community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Travis Scott

Cactus Jack Foundation Cactus Jack Foundation’s mission is to empower & enrich the lives of youth through education & creative resources to ensure long term success

Nas

The Paid in Full Foundation The Paid in Full Foundation helps with financial assistance, healthcare, and support for hip-hop artists and pioneers.

Big Sean

Sean Anderson Foundation The Sean Anderson Foundation supports youth education, arts, health, technology, and leadership development in Detroit.

Ludacris

The Ludacris Foundation The Ludacris Foundation supports youth leadership, education, healthy lifestyles, scholarships, and mentoring.

Hip Hop Sisters Foundation The Hip Hop Sisters Foundation supports college scholarships, educational mentorship, career development, and women’s empowerment.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL) Snoop Youth Football League is a free youth football, mentoring, academic support, and leadership development.

Common

Common Ground Foundation The Common Ground Foundation supports mentorship, leadership training, college preparation, and violence prevention for youth.

Trae tha Truth

Relief Gang Relief Gang aids with disaster relief, food drives, toy drives, emergency aid, school supplies, and housing assistance.

Young Dolph

IdaMae Family Foundation The IdaMae Family Foundation aids in literacy programs, college prep, clothing drives, and community outreach in Memphis.

Lil Baby

The Jones Project The Jones Project offers back-to-school events, mentorship, scholarships, and youth development in Atlanta.

Master P

Team Hope Foundation Team Hope Foundation offers financial literacy, entrepreneurship, youth mentoring, scholarships, and disaster relief.

Akon

Akon Lighting Africa Akon Lighting Africa brings electricity, solar power, job training, and infrastructure to communities across Africa.

21 Savage

Bank Account Campaign The Bank Account Campaign offers inancial literacy education for teens, money management workshops, and scholarships.

Big Boi

Big Kidz Foundation The Big Kidz Foundation supports the commuinty with scholarships, mentoring, and educational opportunities for underserved youth.

Beyoncé

BeyGOOD BeyGOOD focuses on economic equity, entrepreneurship grants, disaster relief, and educational scholarships, including support for Black-owned small businesses and students.

Rihanna

Clara Lionel Foundation Named after her grandparents, the foundation funds global climate solutions, emergency preparedness, healthcare access, and women’s entrepreneurship. It strongly focuses on marginalized communities in the Caribbean and the United States South.

Nipsey Hussle