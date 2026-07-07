J Brown Talks New Single “Late,” and Upcoming Performance on The One Voyage Cruise

J Brown reps the New York Knicks despite being a Detroit native, showing his independent spirit.

'Late' is a personal, relatable summer banger that reflects Brown's real-life experiences.

The One Voyage Cruise in 2026 will feature Brown's second performance, promising an unforgettable show in the R&B Lounge.

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R&B singer J Brown joined Love and R&B host KG Smooth to discuss his new single “Late,” his unique approach to his craft, and what fans can expect with his upcoming performance on The One Voyage Cruise. 2026 will be his second year performing and this time taking the stage at the Love and R&B Lounge aboard the One Voyage 2026 cruise.

A Detroit Native with New York Loyalty

Right out the gate, KG had to address the elephant in the room. Brown is Detroit through and through, yet he reps the New York Knicks with pride. He kept it honest about it, too. “Just because you’re from a place doesn’t necessarily mean you have to support their team,” he explained. “I love Detroit, but I’m just a Knicks fan.” It’s a small thing, but it says a lot about an artist who follows his own heart over the expected path.

A Summer Banger Born From Real Life

The centerpiece of the conversation was Brown’s new single, “Late,” out on all platforms now. Fans don’t have to wait to show love, though. The track is available to pre-save right now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Brown was candid about what makes this one special. “I never really had a summer banger, so this is gonna be a surprise for a lot of people,” he shared. And this record hits close to home. “This one’s like a personal one,” he said. “I took a lot from my personal life. It actually happened.” That honesty is exactly why he believes it’ll connect. “It’s something relatable that people have probably dealt with or maybe still dealing with. It’ll resonate with everybody for sure.”

The single is just the beginning. Brown confirmed he’s deep in the studio working on a brand-new album.

Upcoming Second Performance On One Voyage

Brown is gearing up for his second year on The One Voyage Cruise 2026, and he couldn’t recommend it enough. “Make sure you get some tickets, because it’s well worth it. Hands down.” He’s already planning to bring his A-game to the Lovin’ R&B lounge, promising to step out in his finest R&B attire and give the crowd a show to remember.

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise, a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Q Parker, Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963