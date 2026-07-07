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10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip

Long stretches of highway can start to feel endless, but the right games can turn hours in the car into some of the most memorable parts of the trip. Whether you’re packed in with family for a summer vacation or hitting the road with friends, a little friendly competition and laughter make the miles fly by.

From classic guessing games to modern twists that work great with a phone or notebook, there’s something here for every age group and attention span.

No fancy equipment needed, just some creativity, quick thinking, and a willingness to be a little silly.

Here are 10 Fun Games to Play on Your Next Road Trip.

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The License Plate Game

Spot and check off license plates from as many different states (or countries) as possible before the trip ends.