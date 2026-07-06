National Fried Chicken Day Deals You Can’t Miss

Source: ruksutakarn / Getty Crispy, juicy, and packed with flavor, fried chicken is getting the spotlight this National Fried Chicken Day. Whether you’re craving classic Southern-style chicken, spicy sandwiches, tenders, or wings, restaurants across the country are celebrating with limited-time deals, discounts, and freebies. From fast-food favorites to local chains, here’s where you can score the best National Fried Chicken Day food deals before they’re gone. TRENDING: The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Bonchon The ultra-craveable Korean fried chicken franchise is offering $5 off purchases of $15 or more.

Jollibee FREE DELIVERY offer on the Jollibee App for a minimum purchase

Hangry Joe’s BOGOs and $2 tenders

ZAXBYS Enjoy 1 chicken bacon ranch or chicken fajita quesadilla a la carte for $6!

Church’s Chicken Get an extra 2PC already loaded in your Church’s Real Rewards account.

Whataburger $2 Signature Whatachick’n Sandwich. Grab yours Monday in the Whataburger App.

Pollo Campero Free fried chicken leg or thigh with any meal purchase at participating locations

Krispy Krunchy Chicken TEN (10) lucky winners will score a $100 DoorDash Gift Card

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Rewards members will earn 4X points on every purchase today

Golden Chick 10 Golden Tenders® + 3 Golden Rolls for $14.99.

Birdcall Original Chicken Sandwich for just $1. Valid in-store only with promo code “CHICKENDAY” at the kiosk

Buffalo Wild Wings FREE wings to America if the USA wins the soccer tournament! 🇺🇸 Watch the USA game tonight at Buffalo Wild Wings. Redeemable 8/3/26, 3-6 pm local time, one free order of 6 traditional bone-in or boneless wings, dine-in only. No purchase necessary.

6 for $19.99

Maple Street Biscuit Company Chicken biscuits are being sold in pairs today at Maple Street, one of them free.

KFC $10 bucket monday to friday