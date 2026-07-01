You Own Nothing: Sony Is Killing Physical PlayStation Discs

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Sony / PlayStation

We all saw this coming, but were just waiting to see who would pull the trigger first. Sony announced it will no longer produce physical PlayStation games beginning January 2028.

Did you hear it this morning? The collective screams from collectors of physical games as their worst nightmares have become reality.

Gamers woke up this morning to a PlayStation blog post announcing that, beginning in January 2028, the company will cease production of physical game discs, marking a significant change for the gaming industry, citing “consumer preferences” and “the shift from physical to digital.”

The blog post reads:

“As consumer preferences and the broader entertainment industry continue to shift away from physical discs to digital, physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will be discontinued starting January 2028. Following this date, new games will be available on PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only. This transition has no impact on games that already released, or will be releasing, prior to January 2028 in disc format.

This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs. This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today.

PlayStation ended the statement by saying it would continue to “prioritize” its resources to drive innovation in how gamers purchase games.

Gamers Are Worried About Game Preservation

Still, that didn’t do much to quell the anger from gamers who collect video games and believe in game preservation.

Sony’s recent actions by contacting PlayStation Store users to inform them that movies distributed from StudioCanal, like Total Recall, T2: Judgment Day, and telling them, “you will no longer be able to access your previously purchased content from Studio Canal, and it will be removed from your video library,” also isn’t helping matters.

Then Rockstar Games has pretty much killed off any hope that we will get a physical release for GTA 6.

It pretty much confirms critics of an all-digital world that we are basically renting these games and movies, not owning them, even though we are paying full price for them.

This also confirms that if and when the PS6 arrives in 2028, there will be only one SKU: an all-digital console model.

It’s truly the end of an era, which now makes that classic clip from 2103 of Shuhei Yoshida and former PlayStation executive Adam Boyes even more iconic, and a reminder of the golden age of gaming that no longer exists.

You can see more reactions below.