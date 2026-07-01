Earnest Pugh to be Honored at the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

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HOUSTON – June 28, 2026 – Award-winning gospel industry veteran Earnest Pugh will be celebrated as an honoree at the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, recognizing his profound contributions as an inspirational and transformative songwriter. Pugh is set to receive the prestigious BMI Trailblazer Award honor following the massive success of his fifth Billboard No. 1 single, “Don’t Give Up.” The annual ceremony, which brings together the industry’s premier creatives to honor the masterminds behind the most-performed gospel songs of the past year in the U.S. will take place at BMI’s Nashville headquarters on Tuesday, July 21.

“I initially wrote the song for placement on the soundtrack for the forthcoming movie “Love Mountain,” said Pugh. “But after seeing the incredible response I received when adding it to my live shows around the country, Kerry Douglas and I decided to take it to radio and the rest is history.”

Simultaneously, Pugh is gearing up for an intimate hometown event. He recently rescheduled his 20-year anniversary concert that was to be held in Memphis commemorating his landmark 2006 live recording, A Worshipper’s Perspective. The concert will now take place this fall.

In lieu of the 20-year anniversary recording, Blacksmoke Music Worldwide CEO and Grammy-nominated producer Kerry Douglas will host “Live and Unplugged,” an exclusive, intimate night of worship and inspiration. The event will take place on Friday, July 3, at The Rain Room in Houston. Produced by Keith Williams, the evening will showcase legendary songwriting and feature performances by the award-winning Percy Bady, Timothy Wright, and Pugh himself.

“Earnest and I have worked together for over two decades, and I love capturing him in his element,” says Douglas. “He is a live singer who energizes rooms with an unapologetic anointing and an incredible vocal skill set. Houston is in for a real treat.”

In addition to his musical milestones, Pugh is expanding his reach as an author with the recent release of his new book, “A Song for Every Season: Guidance, Inspiration, and Hope for Life’s Challenges.” This highly anticipated sophomore title commemorates his 20-year career milestone through intimate storytelling, offering a deep dive into the etymology behind top songs in his vast catalog. By blending personal journeys with scriptural truths and emotional realities, the book provides readers with a practical, faith-based roadmap for navigating life’s challenges revealing every season has a sound. Pugh will host book signings and pop-up events in select cities nationwide throughout the year.

For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.earnestpugh.com.

Earnest Pugh to be Honored at the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards was originally published on praiserichmond.com