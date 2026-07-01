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Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of His Biggest Goals

If a biopic about Master P ever makes it to the big screen, his son, Hercy Miller, believes there’s only one person who should play the music mogul.

During a recent interview with Swift, Hercy revealed that portraying his father in a future film is one of his biggest career aspirations.

“I’m excited. It’s a blessing,” Hercy said. “Everything feels like a blessing in disguise.”

While many people have encouraged him to pursue acting over the years, Hercy admitted he didn’t fully see himself in that space until appearing on reality television. Since then, he’s become more confident in the idea of stepping in front of the camera.

Hercy also shared that his family constantly reminds him how much he resembles his father.

“My mom, aunties and cousins be like, ‘You look just like your dad,'” he said. “They’ll show me old photos, and I’m like, ‘Man, if my dad ever does a movie…'”

Inspired by successful music biopics like Straight Outta Compton and the upcoming Michael, Hercy believes there’s no better way to tell Master P’s story than by having someone who knows him best bring the role to life.

“I need to at least get a role if someone does a movie about my dad,” he said.

According to Hercy, years of watching his father’s every move have prepared him for the opportunity.

“I’m around it. I know the mannerisms. I know the talk. I know all that,” he explained. “Who else can be dad better than me?”

Although a Master P biopic has not been officially announced, Hercy made it clear that he’s already thinking ahead. Landing the role has become one of his biggest personal goals, and if the project ever comes together, he’s ready to prove why he’s the perfect choice to tell his father’s story.

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Hercy Miller Says Playing Master P in a Biopic Is One of His Biggest Goals was originally published on hot1009.com