Free Things To Do In New Orleans During ESSENCE Weekend
While the concerts may be the main attraction, New Orleans offers plenty to experience without spending a dime. Between daytime events, local culture and historic neighborhoods, there are countless ways to enjoy the city while taking a break from the festival.
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Whether you’re traveling on a budget or simply looking to explore, these free activities will help you make the most of your ESSENCE Festival weekend.
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Walk Through the French Quarter
Visit Jackson Square
Listen to Street Musicians on Bourbon and Royal Street
Visit Mississippi River at Woldenberg Park
Explore the Garden District
Ride the Historic St. Charles Streetcar
Sazerac House
French Quarter Museum Night
Free ESSENCE Festival Marketplace Events (Multiple Vendors)
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Congo Square in Louis Armstrong Park
City Park’s Scenic Walking Trails
Visit the Historic Tremé Neighborhood
Walk along Magazine Street
Audubon Louisiana Nature Center