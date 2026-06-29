From the Streets to the Shark Tank: How Daymond John Rewrote the Fashion Playbook

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Tired of how the urban market was being neglected by mainstream clothing brands, Daymond John filled that space by creating FUBU and changing the global fashion playbook forever. From handmade hats and graphic T-shirts promoted through marketing supported by rappers, John’s products scaled with support from his mother’s home investment and a deal with Samsung. John further increased his business influence as an original member and investor on the hit show Shark Tank.

Daymond John’s net worth in 2026 is $350 million dollars, according to Parade. It’s quite a leap after starting his FUBU clothing brand with only $40 and a few hand-sewn hats. He went from selling them on the streets of Queens to global production amounting to billions in lifetime sales.

How Did Daymond John Make Hip-Hop Part of the Fashion Playbook?

His streetwear culture empire began at home and on the streets of his native Queens.

While waiting tables at Red Lobster, he decided he wanted to start an apparel company for young men. Part of his inspiration was how hip-hop was being ignored by mainstream fashion, and he felt he could do something about it.

He was further prompted when his mother boldly asked him what he was going to do with his life.

While he didn’t have a custom hat maker to start with, he had a skill his mother taught him: sewing wool caps. He immediately took $40 and bought cheap fabric to sew some by hand. He took them out on the streets of his native Queens and quickly made $800.

Daymond was rejected by 27 banks despite getting $300,000 in clothing orders at a Las Vegas convention. Seeing that John had clearly decided on his life passion, his mother, Ms. John, stepped up even further and decided to mortgage the home in Hollis, Queens, to raise $100,000 in funding for him. She allowed her home to become his makeshift factory while working alongside him when she could.

His friends also moved into the house to help him build the business up, and his mother moved to Manhattan, leaving the home/factory to her son.

How Did He Use Savvy Brand Development?

John made his mark in the fashion industry with a savvy blend of rapper influence and the emotional impact of words. The brand name itself speaks a powerful message as FUBU stands “for us by us,” a direct signal that a clothing brand was made by a Black man for Black people, and it forged an instant emotional connection.

The durable, affordable, and very stylish clothing brand spoke directly to the Black American and hip-hop experience that fashion wasn’t trying to acknowledge yet.

He didn’t start out with a big advertising budget, but strategically hung around music video sets in New York, where rap was born. When he only had a few jerseys made, he would have rappers wear them in the video, take them back, and wash them so another rapper could do the same in another video. This move helped make the brand look heavily promoted by rap stars, and one Hollis neighbor even backed it while repping another brand.

Things really took off when LL Cool J famously wore a FUBU hat in a GAP commercial, and quickly added the words “for us by us” to his lyrics at the end. Kids started going to GAP looking for FUBU because of this move.

How Did John Avoid Losing the Company ?

The $100,000 seed money quickly went as he bought raw materials and sewing machines. To save the company and his home, he placed an ad for funding in a newspaper and received a call from Samsung’s textile division.

The deal was funding if he could get $5 million in sales in the next three years; he sold $30 million in the first three months. Eventually, FUBU got its own $60 million marketing campaign with the GAP brand.

What Can Other Black Business Owners Learn From Him?

The Shark Tank star began his business by seeing a need and using his skills to fill it. Where he may have lacked in initial funding, he was able to leverage strategic relationships, most notably, his position in Queens, New York, while hip-hop was growing. After all, he lived in the same neighborhood as LL Cool J.

John understood his target Black urban audience and spoke to them directly with the brand name and who he selected to promote the apparel.

This success story is a tale about the power of family support, especially a mother’s love. Ms.John gave him tough love by pushing him to do something with his life, but she also taught him sewing skills. Her house became financial collateral when banks wouldn’t touch him, and the first production space before Samsung answered his ad.

With only $40, Daymond John worked his way into fashion and hip-hop history, earning a space at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does FUBU Clothing Still Exist?

FUBU is still around, but not as dominant as it was in the 1990s hip-hop era. The company changed its American retail focus for other international markets in South Africa and South Korea. However, Americans can still get items online.

Check out the Platinum FUBU line of stylized luxury streetwear at the official website and vintage items online with retailers like Amazon. Look out for some nostalgic, limited edition partnerships with other labels like Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters.

What Brand Does LL Cool J Own?

LL Cool J does have an equity stake in the iconic streetwear brand FUBU, but Damon John is the owner. The rapper owns his own entertainment and lifestyle products under Rock the Bells. Rock the Bells was founded in 2018 to honor the core elements of hip-hop culture, curating festivals and lifestyle content.

Daymond John Built $350 Million from $40

The fashion playbook was forever altered because Daymond John saw a need he could fulfill. He used strategy and relationships to make up for an initial lack of official funding. From a mother’s love and rapper promotion, John was able to take some pocket money and begin an empire that spoke to a once-ignored hip-hop community, which now has a major influence on global fashion.

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