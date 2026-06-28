Blue Ivy & JAY-Z Pop Out At Brooklyn Pop-Up, Fans Debate Whether She Gives Beyoncé Vibes Or The Daddy-Daughter Duo Is Twinning

Blue Ivy Carter is proving once again that she is that girl.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The 13 year old stepped out alongside her father JAY-Z on Thursday, June 25, as he made a special appearance at the Brooklyn stop of his immersive Apple Music and Roc Nation collaboration celebrating the 30th anniversary of his classic debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

The Brooklyn activation is one of two tribute experiences honoring the iconic project and helping build anticipation for JAY-Z’s upcoming performances in New York City, Los Angeles, and Paris. As expected, fans were excited to see Hov in his hometown, but it was Blue Ivy who quickly stole the spotlight.

The father daughter duo posed for what is already becoming an iconic photo, throwing up the Roc sign together as cameras flashed around them. Guests in attendance included Ebro Darden, Dave East, and several notable members of the entertainment and music community.

Blue arrived serving in a Fear of God gray hoodie featuring the Yankees logo, light wash jeans, black framed glasses, and classic black Timberlands. She completed the look with a long braided ponytail featuring blonde highlights that immediately had fans drawing comparisons to her superstar mother, Beyoncé.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the look chiming in with their thoughts.

“Baby girl is her mama’s twin and her pop’s bestie!”

Another fan added, “Blue with the ‘Formation’ ponytail looking just like her mother,” referencing Beyoncé’s song “Formation”.

The reactions are right on time considering Beyoncé recently revealed that JAY-Z’s own hair journey was inspired by Blue during her younger years.

In a recent CÉCRED vlog documenting JAY-Z’s hair growth process and eventual loc removal, Beyoncé shared the touching story behind it all.

“Let me rewind and tell you some backstory. Our daughter was about five, and she wasn’t feeling very confident about her hair at that time. When she told her father that, it inspired Jay to grow out his hair.”

The mother of three continued by explaining the significance behind JAY-Z’s recent decision to comb out his locs.

“Everyone wants to know the details of JAY’s hair transformation,” Queen Bey opened the seven minute video. “JAY told me a few months ago he was planning on combing out his locs for the Philly show with The Roots. He wanted to do this in honor of his father. His name was Adnis Reeves, and his favorite sports team was from Philly.”

Now, years later, the same little girl who inspired her father is confidently stepping into her own spotlight and turning heads everywhere she goes.

With her signature confidence, undeniable style, and a growing fanbase of her own, Blue Ivy continues to show why she remains one of the most talked about celebrity kids in the world.

As for JAY-Z, the rap icon is gearing up for a busy season of performances. He is set to take over Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on July 10, 11, and 12 before heading overseas to perform at Stade de France in Paris on September 10. He will later bring the celebration to Los Angeles with a performance at SoFi Stadium on October 23.

Blue Ivy & JAY-Z Pop Out At Brooklyn Pop-Up, Fans Debate Whether She Gives Beyoncé Vibes Or The Daddy-Daughter Duo Is Twinning was originally published on bossip.com