Phoenix Forward Alyssa Thomas Suspended One Game For Hitting Caitlin Clark’s Throat

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas received a flagrant foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension because the WNBA said she was “recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area” of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

The WNBA announced Thomas’ suspension on Thursday. The incident happened with 6:52 to play in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game that the Mercury won 111-109.

Clark drove into the lane and fell onto her side after making contact with defender Lexi Held. Held, Thomas and DeWanna Bonner all collapsed onto Clark as they scrambled for the ball. As they tried to recover it, Thomas appeared to thrust her fist into Clark’s neck. She then got up and stepped over Clark. No foul was called.

All of that angered Fever Head Coach Stephanie White.

“It’s absolutely egregious and utterly disrespectful,” said White in Wednesday night’s postgame press conference.

League rules say that the WNBA has the option to reclassify a flagrant foul or to upgrade any non-call to a flagrant after it reviews the game. The rule also allows the league office to impose a fine or suspension if needed.

“We spent all offseason looking at officiating, and I still say the one thing that we keep asking for is consistency. Caitlin Clark is not called the same way as everybody else is called. The fist in the throat is crazy. It’s crazy. It’s dangerous. … When you have these things continue to happen time and time and time again, eventually it gets frustrating,” White continued.

Clark left the game with 5:51 left in the third quarter with a back injury and did not return.

Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27 when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo. It’s the first time in her 13-year career that Thomas has had to serve a suspension.

“Player safety should be paramount in our league. We appreciate the WNBA’s review of last night’s incident and the action taken. Right now our focus is on Caitlin and our entire team as we prepare for Saturday,” said Kelly Krauskopf, Indiana Fever Team President.

Phoenix Forward Alyssa Thomas Suspended One Game For Hitting Caitlin Clark’s Throat was originally published on wibc.com