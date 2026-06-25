Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty 10 Ways Black Culture Helped Shape K-Pop K-pop has become one of the biggest music movements in the world, producing global superstars, sold-out stadium tours, and fan communities that span nearly every continent. But while K-pop has developed its own unique identity, many of the sounds, styles, and trends that helped build the genre can be traced back to Black culture. From hip-hop and R&B influences to dance styles, fashion trends, and music production techniques, Black artists have played a significant role in shaping the foundation of modern K-pop.

Here are 10 ways Black culture helped influence K-pop. 1. Hip-Hop Became A Core Part Of K-Pop Many K-pop groups feature designated rappers, hip-hop-inspired beats, and rap verses within songs. The influence of hip-hop culture can be heard throughout multiple generations of K-pop music. RELATED: From ‘Savage’ To Seoul: Megan Thee Stallion’s New Show Gives Iconic Hits A K-Pop Twist

2. R&B Helped Define The Sound From vocal runs and harmonies to emotional ballads and smooth production, R&B has heavily influenced K-pop’s vocal style. Many K-pop artists have cited Black R&B legends as major inspirations.

3. Michael Jackson’s Performance Style Few artists have influenced global pop culture like Michael Jackson. His choreography, stage presence, music videos, and performance concepts helped inspire generations of K-pop performers. RELATED STORY: The King of Pop’s Impact: Modern Artists Who Channel Michael Jackson

4. Dance Culture And Choreography Many K-pop dance routines incorporate elements of street dance styles that originated within Black communities, including popping, locking, hip-hop dance, and freestyle influences.

5. Fashion Trends Oversized clothing, streetwear, sneakers, chains, varsity jackets, and other fashion elements popularized through hip-hop culture have become common throughout K-pop styling.

6. Music Production Techniques Many K-pop producers use drum patterns, basslines, sampling techniques, and song structures that originated in Black musical traditions such as hip-hop, funk, soul, and R&B.

7. Black Artists Opened Global Doors The worldwide success of artists like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Usher, and Chris Brown helped demonstrate that music could transcend language and cultural barriers—something K-pop would later benefit from on a global scale. RELATED: BLERD ALERT! 20 Coolest Animated Music Moments

8. Collaborations With Black Artists Over the years, K-pop artists have collaborated with Black musicians, producers, and songwriters who helped shape many of the genre’s biggest records. RELATED: Booked & Busy: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Lionel Richie For New Apple TV+ Competition Series ‘KPopped,’ The Hotties Are Hyped

9. Soul And Gospel Influences The vocal power heard in many K-pop performances often reflects techniques rooted in soul and gospel traditions, including ad-libs, harmonies, and emotionally driven performances.

10. The Global Blueprint For Pop Stardom The modern idol system may be uniquely Korean, but many aspects of global pop stardom—from performance-focused careers to visual storytelling and fan engagement—were influenced by artists who emerged from Black musical traditions.