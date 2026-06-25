10 Ways Black Culture Helped Shape K-Pop
- Hip-hop and R&B are core K-pop influences, shaping its sound and performance style.
- K-pop dance routines incorporate street dance styles originating in Black communities.
- Black artists' global success paved the way for K-pop's international breakthrough.
10 Ways Black Culture Helped Shape K-Pop
K-pop has become one of the biggest music movements in the world, producing global superstars, sold-out stadium tours, and fan communities that span nearly every continent.
But while K-pop has developed its own unique identity, many of the sounds, styles, and trends that helped build the genre can be traced back to Black culture. From hip-hop and R&B influences to dance styles, fashion trends, and music production techniques, Black artists have played a significant role in shaping the foundation of modern K-pop.
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Here are 10 ways Black culture helped influence K-pop.
1. Hip-Hop Became A Core Part Of K-Pop
Many K-pop groups feature designated rappers, hip-hop-inspired beats, and rap verses within songs. The influence of hip-hop culture can be heard throughout multiple generations of K-pop music.
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2. R&B Helped Define The Sound
From vocal runs and harmonies to emotional ballads and smooth production, R&B has heavily influenced K-pop’s vocal style. Many K-pop artists have cited Black R&B legends as major inspirations.
3. Michael Jackson’s Performance Style
Few artists have influenced global pop culture like Michael Jackson. His choreography, stage presence, music videos, and performance concepts helped inspire generations of K-pop performers.
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4. Dance Culture And Choreography
Many K-pop dance routines incorporate elements of street dance styles that originated within Black communities, including popping, locking, hip-hop dance, and freestyle influences.
5. Fashion Trends
Oversized clothing, streetwear, sneakers, chains, varsity jackets, and other fashion elements popularized through hip-hop culture have become common throughout K-pop styling.
6. Music Production Techniques
Many K-pop producers use drum patterns, basslines, sampling techniques, and song structures that originated in Black musical traditions such as hip-hop, funk, soul, and R&B.
7. Black Artists Opened Global Doors
The worldwide success of artists like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Beyoncé, Usher, and Chris Brown helped demonstrate that music could transcend language and cultural barriers—something K-pop would later benefit from on a global scale.
8. Collaborations With Black Artists
Over the years, K-pop artists have collaborated with Black musicians, producers, and songwriters who helped shape many of the genre’s biggest records.
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9. Soul And Gospel Influences
The vocal power heard in many K-pop performances often reflects techniques rooted in soul and gospel traditions, including ad-libs, harmonies, and emotionally driven performances.
10. The Global Blueprint For Pop Stardom
The modern idol system may be uniquely Korean, but many aspects of global pop stardom—from performance-focused careers to visual storytelling and fan engagement—were influenced by artists who emerged from Black musical traditions.
K-pop is its own genre with its own history, culture, and identity. At the same time, it’s impossible to discuss the evolution of modern music without recognizing the influence Black artists have had around the world.
From hip-hop and R&B to dance, fashion, and production, Black culture has helped shape many of the sounds and styles that fans recognize in K-pop today.
Understanding those connections doesn’t take away from K-pop’s success—it helps tell the complete story of how music continues to inspire cultures across the globe.
What Black artist do you think has had the biggest influence on K-pop?
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