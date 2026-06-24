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Best Baltimore Staycation Ideas: Hotels, Attractions & Local Getaways

The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation

Published on June 24, 2026
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Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
Source: Marcus Jones / Getty

You don’t have to leave town to feel like you’ve escaped. From luxury waterfront hotels and historic neighborhoods to world-class attractions, local dining, and family-friendly experiences, Baltimore offers plenty of opportunities for the perfect staycation.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing weekend at the harbor, a romantic getaway in Fells Point, or an adventure-filled family trip exploring museums and the city’s vibrant culture, Charm City has something for every type of traveler, all without the hassle of airports or long road trips.

Canopy By Hilton

Roost

Staybridge Suites

Four Seasons Baltimore

Kimpton Hotel Monaco

Baltimore Marriott Waterfront

Pendry Baltimore

The Ivy Hotel

The Hotel at Arundel Preserve

Canopy Bar By Hilton

Hyatt House Wharf

Conrad

InterContinental 

Salamander

Watergate

The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation was originally published on 92q.com

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