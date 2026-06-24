It’s A 10/10 For Him: Food Critic Keith Lee Gives Hellman’s FIFA Prosperity Promoting ‘Lucky Sandwich’ Rave Reviews [Exclusive]

Lee's athletic background shapes his perspective on the connection between food and sports performance.

The 'Lucky Sandwich' features intentionally chosen ingredients believed to symbolize luck, prosperity, and positive energy.

Lee encourages fans to embrace new culinary experiences, even if they seem unconventional, as they often serve a purpose.

Keith Lee is inviting fútbol fans to step outside their comfort zones, one “lucky” bite at a time.

Source: Arnold Turner / Getty

Among the FIFA festivities, the social media star and food critic has partnered with Hellmann’s to introduce the Lucky Sandwich with a recipe inspired by game-day traditions and ingredients believed to symbolize luck, prosperity, and positive energy.

During an exclusive conversation with BOSSIP’s very own Lauryn Bass, Lee opened up about the inspiration behind the collaboration, why food and sports naturally go hand in hand, and the importance of embracing new experiences. (even when they seem a little unconventional.)

Source: Hellman’s / Hellman’s Lucky Sandwich

Keith Lee Says The Lucky Sandwich Was Carefully Crafted

The sandwich features an unexpected combination of ingredients, including:

Turkey

Black-eyed peas

Grapes

Bacon

Hellmann’s mayonnaise

All served on a croissant!

While Lee admits the recipe may surprise some people, he says every ingredient serves a purpose.

“All the ingredients are specifically based in luck,” Lee told BOSSIP. “Everybody has a game day tradition or game day ritual, so to bring it together with food—and you know I love food—it was super dope.”

Lee explained that what stood out most about the partnership was the intentionality behind the creation process.

“Everything in the sandwich was very intentional,” he said. “There was not just a sake of, ‘Hey, this is a lucky ingredient, let’s throw this in there.’ Everything was extremely thought about and planned out, so everything makes sense cohesively.”

When asked about the flavor profile, Lee admitted the sandwich takes some getting used to.

“It’s different. It’s definitely different,” he said. “You got grapes, you got black eyed peas, you got bacon, it’s a croissant sandwich, so the textures are different. But then you get the balancing flavors that really help each other.”

According to Lee, the grape element comes in the form of a grape salsa, which adds sweetness and texture to the sandwich.

“It’s crispy. It’s delicious in my opinion,” he added. “But I can understand it if you try it and you don’t like it because it’s different for everybody. It’s so unique. But I personally love it.”

Food, Competition, And Community

As a former wrestler and professional fighter, Lee says sports have always played a major role in his life.

“I wrestled all the way through high school,” he said. “I wrestled since I was in eighth grade, and then I went straight to being a professional fighter at 18.”

That athletic background has shaped the way he views food and performance.

“For me personally, it’s because the sports that I’ve always done have been so food centered,” Lee explained. “Wrestling and fighting, you can’t have one without the other because you have to make weight.”

He added an analogy further explaining the connection: “Athletes in general, your body is like a car. Whatever you put in is the fuel.”

When discussing game day rituals, Lee shared that while he places his faith in God rather than luck itself–though, he understands why traditions matter to athletes.

“I believe in God, of course. I believe everything comes from Him,” Lee said. “I don’t necessarily think it’s luck, but the lucky aspect of it is I always wore my same lucky socks before every match. I had lucky shoes.”

Looking Ahead To The World Cup

With World Cup excitement building across the globe, Lee says he’s eager to watch the competition unfold, even as a relatively new soccer fan.

“I’m paying attention to the whole thing,” he said. “As an athlete, it’s less than a specific team and it’s more just the competition that I’m really excited about.”

The content creator is also preparing for upcoming travels to Europe, where he plans to embark on a food tour, making for a busy summer filled with sports and culinary adventures.

As for what he hopes fans take away from the partnership, Lee says the answer is simple: have fun and keep an open mind.

“Being open and willing to try new things, even if they do seem a little different,” he said. “Everything has a purpose.”

With the Keith Lee stamp, the Lucky Sandwich might just become the newest game-day tradition for sports fans everywhere.

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It’s A 10/10 For Him: Food Critic Keith Lee Gives Hellman’s FIFA Prosperity Promoting ‘Lucky Sandwich’ Rave Reviews [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com