Private Break Room Sessions: God’s Been Good – Jasmine Brownlee Live Worship

Jasmine Brownlee's live set flows as one long testimony of God's healing, provision, and faithfulness.

Jasmine invites the audience to actively participate through clapping, dancing, and confessing God's goodness in their own lives.

Jasmine's songs blend personal testimonies with scriptural truths, positioning her as a rising gospel artist with a clear message.

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Jasmine Brownlee Live: Testimony That God’s Been Good

Gospel singer Jasmine Brownlee steps to the mic with a clear mission: testify that God’s been good and invite everyone in the room to do the same. From the first intro to the final shout of “Jesus,” her live set flows like one long testimony about healing, gratitude, and God’s faithfulness.

Honoring Howard roots and a gospel platform

Jasmine is introduced as a proud Howard University talent and a rising gospel voice given a platform by radio host Cheryl Jackson and the Radio One / DMV family. She thanks her aunt for opening space for up‑and‑coming artists and asks the room to clap, dance, and freely worship as the tracks start.

“I Know Him”: Healer, provider, sustainer

She opens with a declaration: “I know Him as a healer, I know Him as my peace, I know Him as everything that I need.” The hook moves into bold praise as she sings about Jesus as provider and sustainer and compares herself to the woman at the well who has to run and tell “what Jesus did.”

The crowd is invited to clap along as she lists the ways God has been good: healer, way maker, light in darkness, and source of strength. Call‑and‑response moments lock in the theme “God’s been good,” turning the break room into a full church service.

“All I Have Is Thank You”: Pure gratitude

From there, Jasmine shifts into a song centered on gratitude and simple, honest thanks. She sings about how God has kept her, blessed her, guided her, and given her countless reasons to praise.

The refrain “All I have is thank you, Lord, for all you’ve done for me” becomes a corporate confession as the audience sings along. She reminds listeners that God “did it” for them personally, leading everyone to lay hands on themselves and thank God for what He has done.

“God’s Still Working on Me”: Growth and grace

Jasmine then shares a personal testimony: the person people see now is not who she has always been. In “God’s Still Working on Me,” she explains that God has done a deep work in her life, changing her from within and still shaping her story.

She quotes scripture about God finishing the good work He started and admits she falls short every day but asks for grace because God is still working. This honest moment speaks to anyone in process, offering hope that transformation is ongoing, not finished.

“Grateful”: Love, joy, grace and favor

During the pandemic, Jasmine wrote a song built around one word: “grateful.” She sings about how God kept loving her even when she did not deserve His love, joy, grace, or favor.

The chorus centers on the word “grateful” while she invites listeners to wave their hands and think about the many ways God has come through. She connects this to real life, thanking God for peace, provision, and favor that keeps showing up despite flaws and failures.

“What a Good God We Serve”: Seeing goodness now

Jasmine leans into scripture, declaring that she would have fainted if she had not believed she would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. She encourages the room to stretch their hands and thank God for His goodness even in a break room setting.

She then moves into a worshipful section repeating “What a good God we serve,” reminding everyone that God can do more than they can ask or think. Over and over she sings, “I believe I’ll see your goodness in this world and in my life,” anchoring hope in 2026 realities.

“Great Are You, Lord” and the name of Jesus

For her final song, Jasmine performs “Great Are You, Lord,” written by Corey Smith Jr., with herself as the featured vocalist. She urges people to stream and download the track and then leads live worship that lifts up Jesus as great and mighty.

The ending becomes a powerful call to the name of Jesus: “Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,” naming Him as rock, shelter, provider, and healer. Jasmine reminds the room that some trust in horses and chariots, but she chooses to remember the name of the Lord as a strong tower that the righteous can run into.

A live gospel set built on testimony

From start to finish, Jasmine Brownlee’s live set is one long testimony about God’s goodness, grace, and ongoing work in her life. She blends uptempo praise, sing‑along refrains, and intimate worship moments to help people see that God is still healing, still saving, and still worthy of thanks.

This performance invites listeners to clap, dance, worship, and confess that “God’s been good” in their own story. It also positions Jasmine as a rising gospel artist with a clear message, strong vocals, and songs built for both the sanctuary and everyday life.

Private Break Room Sessions: God’s Been Good – Jasmine Brownlee Live Worship was originally published on praisedc.com