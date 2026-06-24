Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We H...
Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live
Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live
Few artists can command a stage quite like Erykah Badu.
As the Queen of Neo-Soul prepares to bring her signature blend of soul, hip-hop, jazz, and funk to Indianapolis, fans are already speculating about what songs might make the setlist.
While every Badu performance is unique, recent festival appearances and tour stops have featured a mix of classic hits, deep cuts, fan favorites, and newer material.
Based on her recent live shows, here’s our prediction for a dream 20-song setlist Indianapolis fans could experience.
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Green Eyes
Rimshot (Intro)
On & On
Appletree
Otherside of the Game
Didn’t Cha Know?
Cleva
Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip-Hop)
Honey
I Want You
Window Seat
The Healer
Penitentiary Philosophy
Orange Moon
..& On
Next Lifetime
Bag Lady
Tyrone
You Got Me
Next to You
Whether you’re coming for the classics, the vibes, or the unforgettable live experience, Erykah Badu’s Indianapolis stop promises to be a celebration of soul, hip-hop, and timeless artistry.
From the opening notes of “On & On” to a crowd-wide singalong of “Tyrone” and “Bag Lady,” fans can expect a night filled with nostalgia, musicianship, and pure Badu magic.
If this set list comes anywhere close to reality, Indianapolis is in for one unforgettable evening.
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Erykah Badu Indianapolis Setlist Prediction: 20 Songs We Hope to Hear Live was originally published on wtlcfm.com