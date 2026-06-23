20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Tay Keith Produced
20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Tay Keith Produced
- Tay Keith's producer tag became iconic, defining the sound of contemporary hip-hop.
- His production credits span major hits for Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, and more.
- Tay Keith's versatility and influence were recognized with Grammy nominations before his tragic death.
20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Tay Keith Produced
The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, who passed away at just 29 years old.
The Memphis native helped shape the sound of modern rap with his hard-hitting drums, unforgettable producer tag, and chart-topping records for some of the biggest names in music.
Most fans know Tay Keith for producing massive hits like “SICKO MODE,” “Nonstop,” and “Look Alive.” But his catalog runs much deeper than that.
Here are 20 songs you may not have realized were produced or co-produced by Tay Keith.
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1. Beyoncé – “Before I Let Go”
A surprise bonus track from Beyoncé’s Homecoming album that gave the Maze classic a modern bounce.
2. Eminem ft. Royce da 5’9″ – “Not Alike”
One of the standout diss records from Kamikaze, powered by Tay Keith’s aggressive production.
3. Lil Nas X – “HOLIDAY”
A futuristic anthem that showed Tay Keith could do more than street records.
4. Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
The opening track from Her Loss earned Tay Keith another Grammy nomination.
5. Drake & J. Cole – “First Person Shooter”
One of the biggest rap collaborations of the decade.
6. Drake & 21 Savage – “Jimmy Cooks”
The Honestly, Nevermind standout that dominated playlists worldwide.
7. Travis Scott ft. Drake – “MELTDOWN”
Another Travis Scott and Drake collaboration featuring Tay Keith’s signature drums.
8. Lil Baby, Gunna & Drake – “Never Recover”
A trap anthem that became a fan favorite immediately after release.
9. Polo G, NLE Choppa & Stunna 4 Vegas – “Go Stupid”
One of the biggest rap records released during 2020.
10. Metro Boomin ft. 21 Savage – “Don’t Come Out The House”
A dark, eerie record that showcased Tay Keith’s versatility alongside Metro Boomin.
11. AJ Tracey & Aitch – “Rain”
Tay Keith took his sound overseas and helped create one of the UK’s biggest rap records.
12. Sexyy Red – “Pound Town”
The viral hit that helped launch Sexyy Red into mainstream success.
13. Moneybagg Yo – “Time Today”
A motivational street anthem that remains one of his biggest records.
14. Key Glock – “Ambition For Cash”
One of the hardest Memphis records of the decade.
15. Future – “712PM”
The explosive opener from I Never Liked You.
16. Drake – “Major Distribution”
Another standout collaboration from Her Loss.
17. Drake & 21 Savage – “Broke Boys”
Yet another Her Loss cut carrying Tay Keith’s signature sound.
18. BlocBoy JB – “Shoot”
The song that helped introduce the world to the Shoot dance and put Memphis on the map.
19. BlocBoy JB ft. Drake – “Look Alive”
One of the records that changed Tay Keith’s life and made him a household name.
20. Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
The record that cemented Tay Keith as one of the most important producers of his generation and earned him his first Grammy nomination.
Tay Keith helped define the sound of modern hip-hop. His producer tag became one of the most recognizable in music, and his influence can be heard across countless records from Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Future, Lil Baby, Sexyy Red, and many more.
Rest in peace to one of the most influential producers of his generation.
20 Songs You Probably Didn’t Know Tay Keith Produced was originally published on hot1009.com