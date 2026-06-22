The Climate Crisis Is Devastating Homes and Crushing Black Homeownership

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On top of lower mortgage approvals and biased appraisals, Black Americans have another hurdle to fight: environmental racism and expenses like higher insurance premiums linked to the climate crisis. Black-owned homes are often in areas with higher heat exposure and low-lying areas prone to flooding, but those in safe areas are now being targeted by developers for displacement. Instead of taking the sun or predatory developers in stride, Black property owners can strengthen home structures against worsening weather, shop around for better insurance coverage and necessary add-ons like flood insurance, and check local programs for energy upgrades.

The Brookings Institution cited a study that found 94% of formerly redlined areas were hotter than non-redlined areas within the same county. The situation is exacerbated by poor development in these areas, from a lack of trees to frequent placement near polluting businesses.

Why Are Black Homeowners So Heavily Impacted by Global Climate Change?

Unequal risk and unequal recovery make Black homeowners more vulnerable to being in a literal “hot zone” regarding weather impact and being the last priority for help afterwards. Decades of redlining have put Black neighborhoods in underinvested and less desirable areas, so many homeowners are in former industrial zones and floodplains.

The numbers from a Zillow analysis show that 81% of Black homeowners are at major risk for natural disasters like extreme heat, and 60% are vulnerable to extreme wind, more than any other group in both instances. Many Black homeowners in safer inland areas in Florida now find their neighborhoods changing as wealthier white developers move in and usher Black residents further down to the more dangerous coastline.

For Black Americans, property ownership in areas prone to environmental disaster damage and less likelihood of recovery aid also affects the ability to build and maintain generational wealth; homes are usually the biggest source. Plus, ongoing environmental redlining isn’t helping an already wide wealth disparity based on race.

Is the Climate Crisis Affecting Black Homeowners’ Insurance?

Homeowner’s insurance is a must when you carry a mortgage, and higher premium costs are also decreasing home equity and property value. The Levy Institute reports that premiums have surged by 41.4% between 2020 and 2024, outpacing home appreciation rates.

Not having a mortgage means home insurance isn’t required, so these higher premiums have pushed many without a mortgage to forgo coverage protection. This means that a disaster repair will come out of their pocket.

For Black homeowners, the higher premiums that everyone is facing are further compounded by lower credit scores compared to the average white American. Your credit score affects getting an interest rate of 5.8% compared to 8.8%.

How Can Black Homeowners Mitigate the Impacts of Climate Change?

Flood preparedness efforts in Black communities greatly lag behind those in White areas, leaving it up to Black homeowners to handle what they can. Start by shopping for flood insurance add-ons with an experienced insurance agent in Texas and check for better rates, as it’s usually not included in standard home insurance. Assess your existing home coverage to see if you have enough hazard insurance to cover today’s cost of rebuilding your home after environmental disasters.

Make property upgrades, like better insulation, which reduces reliance on HVAC systems and lowers utility bills, storm shutters, and impact-resistant windows and doors. Secure your roof to the house with hurricane straps or metal connectors. Install flood vents in crawlspaces, sump pumps in basements, and use grading to direct water away from the foundation.

Where possible, use fire and moisture-resistant material outside, such as:

Concrete

Stone

Metal

What About Black Renters?

Renting while Black makes one further disproportionately affected by global climate change and related energy insecurity. They often lack access to equitable and sustainable energy that can help mitigate being in a hotter zone, and have to pay more to protect themselves during increasing heatwaves than other groups do. According to the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), 50% of Black renters reported falling behind on their energy bills, more than any other group.

While the Inflation Reduction Act contained programs to help landlords retrofit energy upgrades, the program has been frozen by the current administration. However, some state programs and commercial clean energy incentives are still available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Earth Be Livable in 2050?

It should still be livable, but how much so is questionable, as it will be a significantly more hostile planet to live on comfortably. Human extinction is unlikely, but people will have real changes, like continuously dangerous heatwaves, problems with drinkable water access, and food supply chain issues.

How much global emissions continue to affect things depends on whether humans continue to rapidly transition to clean energy and achieve NetZero emissions, as many countries have made a pact to do. If this marker is achieved, the global average temperatures can stabilize at 1.5°C, which is above the pre-industrial revolution level. Many coral reefs will largely be gone, but at least catastrophic tipping points can be avoided.

If greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, temperatures may increase to 2°C or more. Heat waves will become normal events, with increased threats to food and water security. Working outdoors could become deadly in some areas, and there may be a mass displacement of over 140 million climate refugees, according to the World Bank Group.

What City in America Is Below Sea Level?

In the vibrant city of New Orleans, the lowest elevation point is -8 feet, according to Geography Realm. The city already had a traumatic weather event in Hurricane Katrina, which flooded the city and displaced families once the levies broke.

According to The Guardian, the ongoing sea-level rise and wetland erosion in the southern part of the state could see New Orleans being surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico at the turn of the century.

Black Homes Face More Dangers from Global Warming

The climate crisis is placing Black homeowners at a higher risk of losing their main way to build wealth due to homes and neighborhoods in historically underserved areas. Safe zones are being targeted for displacement by weather developers, and insurance rates are through the roof. However, people can start fortifying their homes, shop around for better comprehensive insurance coverage, and stand strong against pressure to sell homes they’re not ready to leave.

Learn more about real estate, home improvement, and environmental concerns on other parts of our website.



