THE BROWN BOYZ Return With Soulful Single “A PROMISE” Featuring Michael J. Williams

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FREEPORT, NY — Acclaimed Gospel quartet The Brown Boyz are ushering in a new season of music and ministry with the release of their new single, “A Promise,” featuring Michael J. Williams. Produced by Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning producer Dana Sorey, the contemporary ballad is laced with The Brown Boyz’s soulful vocal harmonies and smooth R&B-style horn arrangements that exude an Earth, Wind & Fire vibe.

“A Promise,” released by Saintsville Records, is a declaration of unwavering faith in God’s word, reminding listeners that His promises remain true through every challenge, setback, and season of life. The songs’ inspiring lyrics and polished vocal blend capture the signature artistry that has made The Brown Boyz one of Gospel music’s most respected and enduring quartet groups.

“When we wrote this song, I began to reminisce on how many times we promised God something, and we didn’t hold up our end of that promise,” says Curtis Brown. “But what I want our listeners to know is that every promise that God has made to us, it shall come to pass. Some may come sooner than others, but know God’s word never returns void.”

He continues, “And with all of the chaos going on in the world today, we, The Brown Boyz, are still standing on God’s promise, and we invite you to do the same.”

For more than four decades, The Brown Boyz have inspired audiences across the country with messages of faith, hope, and perseverance. Formed in 1982 in Freeport, New York, the group consists of brothers Dennis Brown, Curtis Brown, and Willie Brown Jr., along with their godbrother Joe Williams. Their commitment to ministry and musical excellence has earned them a devoted following and a celebrated catalog of recordings. Their successes include multiple Stellar Award nominations and the release of their THE REINTRODUCTION EP in 2017 that generated more than one million streams and produced three Top 30 Gospel radio singles. The momentum culminated in a landmark achievement when the group was honored with the 2022 Stellar Award for Quartet of the Year, cementing their legacy among Gospel music’s elite.

Now, with “A Promise,” The Brown Boyz continue to build on that legacy while embracing a fresh musical direction. The single serves as both a testimony and an encouragement, offering listeners a timely reminder that God remains faithful to every promise He has made.

THE BROWN BOYZ Return With Soulful Single “A PROMISE” Featuring Michael J. Williams was originally published on praiserichmond.com