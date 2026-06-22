Relationship challenges: Looking beyond the obvious causes of conflict

Pexels.com royalty-free image #5700176, uploaded by user Alex Green, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/concerned-black-couple-sitting-on-bed-in-misunderstanding-5700176/ on May 17th, 2021. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

Relationship challenges from poor communication to financial issues are common causes of strife across demographics. For Black couples, these issues are compounded with conflicting gender expectations due to education and financial imbalance, race-based inequities from the outside world that cause both parties to displace anger onto each other, and negative stereotypes of both genders that the other may have.

During a study on newlyweds conducted by Gottman, couples who kept responding to the other partner’s bid for attention were still together 86% of the time at the 6-year follow-up. For black couples, it is even more vital to provide a safe harbor for one another that avoids placing undue blame on the other person and to create a united front against outside pressures. Understand that both black men and women have stress that requires mutual emotional support from one another.

What Are Hidden Relationship Challenges for Many Couples?

Common relationship problems for any couple include communication breakdowns. This can include:

Stonewalling

Constant criticism and blame

Expecting partner to mind-read

Many people are also competing for attention with digital devices, as technology and screen time from cell phones to video games can get in the way of quality couple time. 70% of partnered women in a study cited by the Association for Psychological Science reported that their partners’ excessive smartphone use was hurting the relationship. For couples who are experiencing media addiction, an actionable fix may be establishing device-free zones, such as the bedroom or dinner time.

Unsurprisingly, finances are another big problem and are one of the main causes of America’s very high divorce rate. Having any children together is a beautiful thing, but parenthood itself can put a huge strain on a partnership. Especially if one person feels like they’re carrying most of the weight, even when the other parent is physically there but emotionally absent.

Black couples are dealing with the above issues, but going deeper reveals the emotional root causes of relationship instability and strain often stem from the mental and physical effects of chronic stress linked to racism. In a 2022 study by Ong, Urganci, and DeHart for Psychological Science, researchers found that heightened reactivity to daily racism was often a precursor to depressive symptoms a year later and created vulnerability to chronic health conditions like inflammation and early death.

What Are Some Steps in Overcoming Trust Issues?

Being transparent and vulnerable are key to the two handling the unique cultural stresses of being a Black couple. Address systematic factors that may be affecting your life and relationship challenges; are you one of the thousands of Black people disproportionately laid off, or do you own a Black small business that was hurt by tariffs since 2025?

Is there a pull to be the “strong black woman” or avoid being seen as a “simp,” resulting in an overperformance of toughness and suppression of vulnerability? How are your personal experiences in past relationships still creeping up?

Prioritize active listening to understand your partner’s perspective, rather than listening only to respond. Try to avoid shutting your partner out by being transparent with your routines and daily actions, so there’s no reason to be suspicious.

How Can Black Couples Get Appropriate Relationship Therapy?

It helps to find licensed professionals who understand the nuances of black cultural dynamics and how external stressors can affect various relationships. Utilize different directories and use filters to find the type of therapist you need.

Ask about the methods used for care, which may include emotionally focused therapy (EFT) or the Gottman method. Check out Formative Psychological Services’ couples therapy in Chicago, IL, for a range of therapists that you may be able to connect with.

Don’t forget that you can do a quick consultation before deciding on therapy services. Before booking ongoing treatment, have a list of questions ready to get a feel for your therapist. One question may be, “What experience do you have navigating cultural expectations and extended family?”

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 5 5 5 Rule in Couples Therapy?

This rule is a structured 15-minute communication exercise that can help couples de-escalate conflict and practice more active listening.

It works by allowing:

Five minutes of speaking

Five minutes of reflecting

Five minutes of dialogue

Therapists like using this method to help prevent arguments from escalating. The structure creates a pause, so couples avoid instant overemotional reactions and defensiveness.

Allowing each person to step into the other partner’s shoes helps validate their emotional experience and build empathy. A fair amount of speaking time helps set a positive rhythm for handling hard conversations where everyone is equally protected and heard.

What Are the 4 Subtle Signs of Unspoken Tension in Relationships?

A clear sign of problems is snapping over minor issues. Something as simple as a plate being in the sink can cause a huge blow-up when one partner is really mad about something else.

Walking on eggshells means you’re constantly filtering what you say and monitoring your partner’s mood to avoid certain reactions. Acting this way means you can’t be yourself around the other.

A lack of intimacy is also a big sign, but it’s not just sexual intercourse. Couples who are experiencing tension may no longer casually hold hands, make out, or sit close together on a couch.

There may be noticeable changes in the type of silence you have. A strained or prolonged silence can mean unresolved issues and be used as a default to avoid harsh disagreements.

Problems Don’t Disappear Once You Jump the Broom

Relationship challenges aren’t something any couple should be ashamed of, and they happen to all demographics. Regardless of how much you love one another, relationships, especially a marriage, can be hard to navigate, especially with outside factors from the economy to climate change affecting everyone’s lifestyle and future.

Compound these issues with the special biases the Black couples must handle from systemic racial bias that can affect everything from job opportunities to health outcomes. You have a situation where two loving people may inadvertently take out their frustrations with the outside world on each other. Understand that your partner is in the situation with you, so try to actively listen so you can heal together.

Are you ready to hug your partner after reading this article? Check out some more relationship advice on other parts of our website.