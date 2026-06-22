Lionel Richie Is Trying To Protect His Voice In The AI Era

Lionel Richie is taking steps to protect one of the most recognizable voices in music.

Source: JMEnternational / Getty

The legendary singer has filed four trademark applications connected to audio recordings of him saying some of his most famous lyrics. The phrases include “Hello, is it me you’re looking for?,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Easy Like Sunday Morning,” and “All Night Long.”

On the surface, that might sound a little strange. Most people think of trademarks as logos, brand names, or slogans. But in this new AI world, artists are looking for more ways to protect what makes them different.

For Richie, that’s not just the lyrics. It’s the voice.

That matters because AI has made it easier for people to create songs, videos, and fake performances that sound like real artists. We’ve already seen how quickly a fake song can spread when people think a major artist is involved. Now entertainers are trying to get ahead of it before their voices are used without permission.

This move isn’t just about Lionel Richie. It’s about ownership.

Black artists have already had to fight for credit, masters, publishing, and control over their work for generations. Now the fight is moving into a new space. If technology can copy your voice, your face, your style, and your sound, then artists have to ask a serious question.

What do you actually own?

Richie isn’t the only celebrity trying this route. Taylor Swift, Matthew McConaughey, and others have also made moves to protect their voices or signature phrases.

There’s still a legal question around whether these filings will actually be approved. Trademark law usually protects things that identify a brand or service, not just famous song lyrics. So Richie may have to prove these sounds are being used in a way that connects directly to his brand.

Still, the point is clear.

The music industry is changing fast, and legends like Lionel Richie are not waiting around to see what happens. They’re trying to protect their name, their sound, and their legacy before AI makes the line between real and fake even harder to see.

And honestly, they should.

Lionel Richie Is Trying To Protect His Voice In The AI Era was originally published on praisedc.com