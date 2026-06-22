Jewel Tone Hair Color Trend For Black Women Takes Over Summer 2026

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Summer is the perfect excuse to switch things up, and this season Black women are proving that hair color is one of the easiest ways to make a bold statement. While soft blondes, caramel highlights, and rich brunettes continue to dominate salon chairs, there is another trend quietly stealing the spotlight. Jewel tones are having a major moment.

Think rich burgundy, deep plum, radiant mahogany, and other gemstone-inspired hues that bring depth, shine, and personality to every curl pattern, texture, and hairstyle. These colors are vibrant without being overpowering and offer a beautiful way to experiment with color while still maintaining a sophisticated look.

According to a recent report from ESSENCE, celebrity colorist Rita Hazan predicts that dimensional color will continue to lead hair trends throughout 2026. While multidimensional brunettes, caramel bronde shades, and bright blondes remain popular, Hazan also highlighted jewel-toned colors such as burgundy, plum, and mahogany as standout choices for Black women looking to add richness and shine to their hair.

What makes jewel tones especially appealing is their versatility. Unlike some trend-driven colors that can feel limiting, these shades complement a wide range of skin tones and hairstyles. Whether you are wearing a sleek bob, waist-length curls, knotless braids, a pixie cut, or a silk press, jewel-toned colors can instantly elevate your entire look.

The beauty of these shades lies in their ability to create dimension. Rather than appearing flat or one-note, jewel tones catch the light beautifully and add movement throughout the hair. They can also be customized to fit your comfort level. Some women may opt for a subtle burgundy tint that reveals itself only in sunlight, while others may embrace a vivid plum or mahogany transformation.

Another reason these shades are trending is that they pair perfectly with the season’s fashion and beauty trends. Rich reds, wine-inspired tones, and purple hues complement glowing skin, bronzed makeup looks, and colorful summer wardrobes. They feel luxurious without requiring the maintenance of platinum blonde shades.

As always, maintaining healthy hair should remain a priority. Experts recommend using color-safe shampoos and conditioners, deep conditioning regularly, and limiting excessive heat styling to keep color vibrant and strands healthy.

If you have been looking for a sign to refresh your look, consider this. Summer 2026 is all about embracing color that feels rich, radiant, and uniquely you. And nothing says confidence quite like a jewel-toned mane that sparkles every time the sunlight hits it.