Inflation worries push more households to rethink safe-haven assets

Pexels.com royalty-free image #5466788, uploaded by user olia danilevich, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/us-dollar-bills-5466788/ on November 10th, 2021. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

More people are looking towards safe-haven assets to protect against rising inflation. Black people should consider investing in physical gold, U.S. Treasury bonds, and stocks focused on essential goods and services. You may also want to consider buying different currencies that are strong against the US dollar and the savvy use of real estate.

Pew Research Center reports that only 39% of Black families directly or indirectly owned stock compared to 66% of white families. Online platforms make it easier to get involved in stocks, and a safe-haven rule is to focus more on investing in essential goods like utilities and healthcare, as they’ll always be needed regardless of the economy. From metals to currencies, there are several ways a Black household can diversify its investment portfolio.

How Is Inflation Affecting Investments?

During high inflation, the purchasing power of cash goes down. As a result, all returns on fixed-income investments also decline. Just having cash sitting in a traditional savings account will see less value if the interest rate doesn’t match or outpace inflation.

Companies with high purchasing power may pass these higher costs onto customers, so they can still grow their revenues. Some landlords can fare well in certain areas, as property values and rental income tend to rise with general price increases.

What Are Safe-Haven Assets?

Safe haven investments help people mitigate financial risk by providing better stability compared to riskier options like most stocks.

Common safe haven options include:

Gold

Defensive stocks, such as essential services and products

U.S. Government bonds

Other currencies from stable economies and political systems

Regarding investment strategies in currencies, the US dollar has long been the world’s reserve currency, but trade and political tensions have put it to the test. As a result, more people are looking toward other market currencies, such as the:

Japanese yen

Euro

Swiss franc

Financial platforms, such as Wise, let you quickly buy different currencies and access them with a physical or online debit card you can use internationally.

Defensive stock includes necessary services and common products, such as:

Healthcare

Utilities

Consumer product staples like household goods

According to T.RowePrice, healthcare provides good investment opportunities thanks to ongoing rapid innovations and an aging population that needs more care. Check for companies with global distribution, strong brand loyalty, and recurring demand, such as Costco.

What Should Black American Investors Know About Gold?

Gold has been a longstanding tangible asset and inflation hedge because of its consistently high valuations. However, recent changes have shown that investors should be prepared for some short-term fluctuation.

As you learn how to buy gold stock, you can consider physical coins and bars or keep holdings in gold ETFs. Expect to pay more for bars, but they’re also easier to store. It’s also very easy to liquidate.

Can Real Estate Be a Safe Haven Investment for Black Americans?

This powerful wealth-building tool is a complex piece of a Black American’s safe-haven assets portfolio. Real estate provides a tangible asset and the psychological and physical security of having a place to live throughout bad economic times.

However, even a home that’s paid off isn’t a sure bet, as it can still be lost to property tax issues. Not having insurance on a home you own outright means out-of-pocket expenses if it’s severely damaged or destroyed from a natural disaster or theft.

The appraisal gap that Black Americans face can also make it harder to leverage for additional wealth when a home is in a majority black neighborhood. However, if you diversify your real estate portfolio with income-producing assets like rental properties or commercial real estate in the right area, you can increase its likelihood of being a “safe” investment. Don’t forget to protect financial security for heirs with a trust or a valid will.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Spreading Your Investments Around to Increase Financial Security?

You can help balance risk and reward in your portfolio by diversifying your assets. Diversification refers to spreading investments around to help reduce the volatility over time. It can include a combination of high-risk stocks and lower-risk CDs. It may involve physical assets, like real estate and purchasing precious gems.

Where to Park Cash in 2026?

Yahoo Finance suggests that when evaluating where to keep your cash, three primary factors include:

Risk tolerance

Liquidity

Returns

If you want a short-term emergency fund that is quickly accessible, consider a high-yield savings account. Money market accounts also offer 3.5% to 4.5% APY. You can also get state tax advantages and higher locked-in rates by using short-term CDs.

Maybe Big Mama kept her money under the mattress. If you want to safely store some cash and other small valuable assets in the house, consider a fireproof safe.

Why Do 90% of People Lose Money in the Stock Market?

High stock market failure often results from emotional trading, as people make irrational, fear-driven, and extremely greedy choices without properly analyzing market trends. Some hold on to losing investments for too long, expecting to at least break even, but end up losing everything in that stock.

On the flipside, some people sell winning stocks way too early, which prevents them from real profit. Trading is a game that involves some type of risk, so not using stop losses to set clear exit points means a single bad trade can devastate your whole portfolio.

Plus, some people simply have unrealistic expectations with many traders jumping into the market, assuming they’ll achieve fast funds, especially with current social media influencers who may be showcasing unrealistic successes.

Choose Your Assets Wisely

Black Americans can use safe-haven assets to diversify financial investments during times of economic uncertainty. Even those who have been successful in navigating the high-risk stock market should consider safer options, from gold to defensive stocks, to reduce risk and hold asset value. Physical assets like real estate are the main ways Black Americans build wealth, and one can make them a “safer,” more protected bet when considering income-producing rentals or placing them in Trusts.

Learn more about financial literacy and economic concerns by checking more articles on our website.