Source: Nique / IG: @niquee Another Friday means it’s another day to celebrate some fine, sexy, and handsome people. This week we’ve got Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams bringing double the trouble back from the ’80s. Model Priscilla Ahurama Donkoh has us falling in love with her beautiful, deep skin tone and curvy figure. And don’t get us started on Nique. She made our jaws drop with the one-piece swimsuit she had on. Her body definitely filled it out well. Here is the Vol. 31 list. RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays, Vol 30! Ari Fletcher Has A Bootylicious Beach Day Roasting Her Buns In Turks And Caicos 1. Ari Fletcher, 30 Ari Fletcher was dragging that wagon at a recent Baddies audition. Her hairstyle and makeup was also tea.

2. Pardison Fontaine, 36 Not that Pardison Fontaine didn’t look good before but the rapper seems to be looking more and more fine as the days go by.

3. Phaedra Parks, 52, and Porsha Williams, 44 Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams did not come to play with their ’80s costumes on their recent episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The vibrant colors are on point and so is the voluminous hair.

4. Latto, 27 Latto made the cover of Essence this week as she prepares for her upcoming performacne at Essence fest! The body is bodying before and after welcoming her little one.

5. Maduka Okoye, 26 Soccer player Maduka Okoye’s got the ladies attention following Nigeria’s game against Portugal and we can see how his looks caused him to shakeup the headlines.

6. Priscilla Ahurama Donkoh Excuse us! Priscilla Ahurama Donkoh definitely has us ready to drool from this carousel! She’s looking too good to be true.

7. Andreina Santos, 25 Andreina looks so unreal and flawless in this video. If we didn’t know who she was one might think she is AI.

8. Serena Page, 26 Oooo! Category is definitely face with these pictures Serena Page put out. Her skin is a perfect warm glow against her baby blue and cream outfit.

9. Jaden Smith, 27 Jaden Smith had us so mesmerized in this clip, we completely missed whatever it is he said.

10. Rick Gonzalez, 46 Many of us know that Rick Gonzalez BEEN FINE since his Coach Carter days. At 46 years old, he is still making our hearts melt.

11. Toni Braxton, 58 We can not get enough of Toni Braxton in this look. She’s got the perfect combination of classy and fine going on.

12. Skepta, 43 Yea, Skepta ain’t going to be able to stay off this list if he keeps looking this darn sexy!

13. Tommie Lee, 41 Tommie Lee’s body is giving BOOM BOW BOW in this red romper, honey. And based on her poses, she knows she’s got it going on.

14. Normani, 30 Normani showed off a whole lot of legs for her performance at the Fifa Fan Festival in Los Angeles.

15. Jackie Aina, 38 There go Jackie Aina glistening like a donut yet again. Girl, tell us what the product is!!!

16. John Gaines, 30 John Gaines is so good looking. He really got us feeling some type of way just based off of this one glance. Whew!

17. Nique, 27 Nique never fails to remind us that she’s got our dream body. She’s wearing the heck out of this cut-out swimsuit.

18. Keyshia Ka’Oir, 41 Keyshia Ka’Oir definitely still got it because she never lost it in the first place!