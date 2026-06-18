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OK, white people, it’s time we have a talk about how not all humor is for you. Specifically, not all humor that is manifested from social media trends is meant for you to engage with, and certainly, for you to perform.

For example, apparently, there’s a recent trend on Instagram and TikTok in which content creators jokingly say the phrase “sit down” in different ways, specifically, as a white mom, then a Black mom, then an Asian mom, then an Indian mom. (I mean, India is in Asia, but whatever.)

Now, in the interest of fairness, here are three Black women doing the challenge, and having a damn good time doing it.

Notice, they don’t do too much regarding foreign accents, and they don’t put too much emphasis or animation on any race of moms but the Black mom, because they’re Black, and we can do that. Even their white mom impersonation wasn’t particularly insulting. It’s the kind of thing that is likely to be received all in good fun.

Then there’s this tragic white girl below.

Now, I don’t know who this white woman is, and that’s fine, because I’m also pretty sure she has never met any non-white people her entire life.

“Tyrone, now, I done told you to sit yo a-s down. Do not make me repeat myself, boy. Sit your Black a-s down!” Becky with the Bad Blaccent says in the video.

Now, see, this is the kind of racism it’s hard to even get offended by because you’re just too busy laughing at the absurdity of it all. I just really want to know how this porcelain-pale princess managed to still sound white as hell while doing her best Black mom impersonation, which just generally sounds like the only Black mother she ever met was some discount version of Madea. (Do you know how bad your blaccent has to be for me to compare you to a lower quality version of a Tyler Perry character?)

Her Asian and Indian mom accents weren’t any better, of course. It’s like she was a white person doing an impression of a white person doing impressions of Black, Indian, and Asian moms. But that wasn’t her intent. She wasn’t purposely faking non-white accents and speech patterns while still sounding whiter than the whitest white whoever whited in the history of Whitenonsenselandia. I would’ve respected it if that was her intent. I might have even chuckled a little. But this white woman here hopped on this internet trend unironically.

Not that white women do good impersonations of Black women when they’re actually trying, anyway. All they ever prove is that they can’t roll their necks or snap their fingers with any semblance of grace or rhythm.

This is pretty much always what they look like:

Again, the white woman’s video isn’t bad because it’s racist; it’s bad because it’s bad. The racism is just the cherry on top of this ultra-caucasified sundae.

Yeah — I hate to be the bearer of bad news, my color-redacted friends, but all internet trends are not created equal. Sometimes you just have to sit some of them out.

This is one of those times.

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White Woman’s Black Mom Impersonation Goes Viral, And As Bad As You Think It Is, It’s Worse Than That was originally published on newsone.com