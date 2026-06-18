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Black Summer Anthems For Your 2026 Cookout

Summer, Summer, Summertime! 20 Black Summer Anthems That Won’t Get You Uninvited From The Cookout

Published on June 18, 2026
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Every summer has a soundtrack, and every year there’s a debate about what makes it an anthem. Nonetheless, certain bops become unmissable at cookouts, family reunions, or pretty much any Black function you can think of. While some songs dominate for a season, others become timeless staples that return every summer without fail.

Collage of music album covers and posters featuring various artists, including The Pharcyde, Man, and live performances at Hammersmith Odeon.
Source: Photo illustration by Jefferson Harris for Okayplayer

Whether they topped the charts, ruled the radio, or became cookout classics, these records have earned their place in summer music history. Our friends at OkayPlayer have compiled a list of 20 hip-hop and R&B anthems that have become synonymous with summers from the 1990s through today. Check out some of the top picks and think of this as your summer music time capsule.

DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince – “Summertime”

Frankie Beverly & Maze – “Before I Let Go”

Lil’ Kim ft. Lil’ Cease – “Crush on You (Remix)”

Sexyy Red – “SkeeYee”

Mase – “Feel So Good”

Jay-Z ft. UGK – “Big Pimpin'”

Juvenile, Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh – “Back That Azz Up”

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Beyoncé ft. André 3000 – “Party”

Ne-Yo ft. Peedi Crakk – “Stay”

Rick Ross ft. Drake & Chrisette Michele – “Aston Martin Music”

Click HERE for OkayPlayer’s full list of 20 Black Summer Anthems That Won’t Get You Uninvited From the Cookout.

Summer, Summer, Summertime! 20 Black Summer Anthems That Won’t Get You Uninvited From The Cookout was originally published on globalgrind.com

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