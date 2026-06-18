Source: Taylor Hill/WireImage / Taylor Hill/WireImage Top 10 Kendrick Lamar Performances Of All Time When people talk about the greatest performers in hip-hop, Kendrick Lamar’s name always enters the conversation. What separates Kendrick from a lot of artists is that his performances never feel random. Whether it’s an award show, festival stage, television appearance, or halftime performance, every detail usually means something. From live instrumentation to storytelling visuals and political statements, Kendrick has turned performances into moments people still talk about years later. Here are 10 of Kendrick Lamar’s greatest performances ever. READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES Black Gospel Artists That Redefined the Genre

Top 10 Kendrick Lamar Performances Of All Time

10 Black Queer Artists To Add To Your Playlist

1. Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show (2025) Kendrick Lamar finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime show and somehow exceeded the hype. From the visuals to the choreography and the energy inside the stadium, the performance instantly became one of the most talked-about halftime shows in recent memory. Social media exploded during “Not Like Us,” turning the performance into a full-on cultural moment. RELATED: Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl

2. 2016 Grammy Awards Performance Many fans still consider Kendrick’s 2016 Grammys set the greatest rap award show performance ever. Opening in chains before transitioning into songs from To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick delivered a politically charged performance filled with fire, African imagery, jazz influences, and powerful messaging.

3. “Alright” at the BET Awards (2015) Standing on top of a police car while performing “Alright” instantly created one of the defining images of Kendrick’s career. The performance arrived during a tense moment in America and became much bigger than music.

4. The Big Steppers Tour Not every legendary performance happens in one night. Kendrick’s Big Steppers Tour became one of the highest-grossing rap tours ever and showcased just how creative he can be as a live performer. The theatrical staging, live emotion, and storytelling made every stop feel cinematic.

5. Pop Out Concert in Los Angeles (2024) The Pop Out concert became an instant piece of hip-hop history. Kendrick united multiple generations of West Coast artists and turned the night into a celebration of Los Angeles culture. When “Not Like Us” played multiple times in a row, the internet completely lost it. RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s ‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Setlist

6. Glastonbury Festival Performance (2022) Kendrick closed out Glastonbury wearing a crown of thorns while fake blood streamed down his face during “Savior.” The imagery alone became one of the most viral festival moments of the decade.

7. BET Hip Hop Awards Cypher (2013) Before becoming the global superstar he is now, Kendrick shocked the rap world during the BET Hip Hop Awards era with aggressive verses and unforgettable energy. This period helped solidify him as hip-hop’s next superstar.

8. “DNA.” and “HUMBLE.” at the MTV VMAs (2017) Kendrick opened the VMAs with flames, martial arts-inspired choreography, and explosive energy. It perfectly captured the intensity of the DAMN. era.

9. Saturday Night Live “i” Performance (2014) Kendrick turned a late-night television stage into a live jazz club during his performance of “i.” The energy, musicianship, and crowd interaction reminded everyone that he’s much more than just a rapper.