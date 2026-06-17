Uptown Records Relaunches: G Herbo, Yung Miami, Trap Dickey Among Newest Signees

Uptown Records, founded in 1986, is relaunching with new leadership and a roster of emerging rap artists.

The label aims to continue the legacy of founder Andre Harrell and provide a platform for hip-hop and R&B artists.

New Uptown signees include Chicago rapper G Herbo, former City Girl Yung Miami, and South Carolina artist Trap Dickey.

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An iconic Hip-Hop/R&B record label is staging a comeback!

Billboard reports that Uptown Records has been relaunched under the REPUBLIC Collective umbrella, with Danielle Price Sanders at the helm. She will serve the duel role of Uptown’s President and EVP of REPUBLIC Collective.

Natina Nimene will join Sanders in leading the label as REPUBLIC’s EVP of urban audience and artist relations.

Founded in 1986 by the late Andre Harrell, Uptown Records launched the careers of Heavy D., Al B. Sure, Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, and Father MC. The label also served as an early stomping ground for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who started as an intern and worked his way up to A&R before launching his own imprint, Bad Boy Records.

Who’s On The Roster Now?

Uptown Records has hit the ground running with a trio of rap artists who are no strangers to making hits.

Chicago native G Herbo is coming off of a very eventful 2025, capped off with the release of the Lil Herb album and its standout single, “Went Legit.” The platinum-selling track peaked at #70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Uptown Records was a flagship for rap music,” Herbo said in a statement. “It created the template for superstars in the eighties and nineties. It’s an honor to be a part of its story.”

Another vet in the game who’s proud to be a part of the Uptown story is none other than Yung Miami. The former City Girl made her return to the radio with the super viral “Spend Dat,” which peaked at #34 on this week’s Hot 100.

“This is a legendary label being resurrected and run by incredible female record executives. I’m excited to continue my solo career with Uptown Records,” Miami says. “The level of care and attention to detail they’ve already shown gives me full confidence that everything we’re building will truly elevate me. Uptown already feels like home.”

Last, but not least, there’s Trap Dickey. Representing South Carolina, his raw lyrics and delivery makes him one of the next to blow. His standout track “Blue Devils” garnered over 70M global streams and a remix with DaBaby. Dickey will join Uptown in partnership with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), who signed him earlier this year.

In addition to the rap artists, Uptown has also signed super-producer ATL Jacob to its roster. The Atlanta native has worked on hits for Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, and more.

Continuing The Legacy

In a statement, Sanders express her intention to carry on the legacy of Uptown and Andre Harrell, who passed away in May 2020:

“Andre Harrell built one of the most influential record companies in music history, creating a platform where hip-hop and R&B artists could break through and truly impact the mainstream with integrity. I’m honored to help carry that legacy forward and support the next generation of artists. “Relaunching Uptown as part of the REPUBLIC Collective is especially meaningful, given its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to artist development. Advancing this vision alongside the other Collective labels – and drawing on our natural synergy with Def Jam, led by Tunji Balogun and Kevin Lipson – is a proud moment as we shape what’s next.”

Uptown Records Relaunches: G Herbo, Yung Miami, Trap Dickey Among Newest Signees was originally published on hotspotatl.com