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'Influential Women Of Staten Island' Awards Celebrates Community

Seen On The Scene: The Inaugural 'Influential Women Of Staten Island' Awards Celebrates Community Leaders & Changemakers

Published on June 17, 2026
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Helloooooo, beautiful! One of our fave boss babes was seen on the (Staten Island) scene making an impact by shining a spotlight on her borough’s boldest and brightest.

HelloBeautiful Editorial Director Shamika Sanders recently spotlighted a dynamic group of women of color whose service, success, and stewardship took center stage at the inaugural Influential Women of Staten Island Awards.

Four women in red dresses posing together, smiling and holding awards.

 Influential Women of Staten Island
(L-R) Mattie Reynolds, Shamika Sanders, Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks, and Alma Nikki Rosado/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Held at Legacy Suites in Staten Island, New York, and hosted by Destiny Rodriguez of Destiny’s Happy Hour, the ravishing red invite-only luncheon brought together local leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives for an afternoon of recognition, networking, and celebration.

A group of five young women wearing red dresses and tops posing together in front of a red and black backdrop with floral arrangements.
Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Among this year’s honorees was District 49 Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks, who received the Community Change Agent Award in recognition of her commitment to advocacy and community development.

Two women in formal attire, one in a red dress and the other in a floral print dress, holding an award and smiling.
Marci Bishop and Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Alma Nikki Rosado, immediate past president of the Jack and Jill Staten Island Chapter, was presented with the Pioneer Award for her efforts in helping establish the organization on Staten Island.

A smiling woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2023".
Alma Nikki Rosado/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

Entrepreneur Amazing Grace Décor was recognized with the Visionary Award for her contributions to the community through event planning and business leadership, while Curtis High School Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Talia Sutton received the Power Player Award for her impact on young people through sports and mentorship.

Mattie Reynolds rounded out the list of honorees, earning the Boss Baddie Award for her success in corporate America and commitment to representing women of color in executive spaces.

Two women in formal red dresses posing in front of a red floral backdrop, one wearing glasses and holding a red purse.
Mattie Reynolds and Shamika Sanders/ Source: Prince Dukes Sr. / @pdsphotographyy

In addition to honoring five standout women, Sanders also used the occasion to amplify dozens more through a social media campaign highlighting her annual list of 50 Influential Women of Staten Island.

The multi-sensory affair included music by The Moody Bros. and a culinary experience curated by chef Tyasia White. Sponsors included The Doux, The B Firm PR, and She & Her Hair Studio, whose founder also spoke about her recently released documentary, Strands.

Honorees were also treated to jewelry via Christin Marie Studios.

Sanders emphasized in a statement that the awards luncheon was a prime opportunity to celebrate the women helping shape Staten Island’s future while creating the type of elevated experiences she believes are often missing from the borough’s cultural landscape.

“Working in media for 10+ years, I’ve had the pleasure of attending many luxurious events,” Sanders said. “And I rarely see those type of opportunities on Staten Island, where I live. I want to bring those types of curated experiences to my community while spotlighting local vendors, talents and figures who don’t get the recognition they deserve.”

A longtime storyteller and advocate for Black women, Sanders has built a career amplifying underrepresented voices through journalism, digital content, and social media. We’re proud to see the Influential Women of Staten Island Awards becoming an extension of the media maven’s vision.

See more Influential Women Of Staten Island Awards photos below!

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A smiling woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman in a red dress stands in front of a red velvet backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red sequin dress stands in front of a red floral backdrop, holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A group of five young women wearing red dresses and tops posing together in front of a red and black backdrop with floral arrangements.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman in a burgundy dress stands in front of a red floral backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a red and black backdrop with floral arrangements. A sign behind her reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in red dresses posing and making peace signs in front of a red floral backdrop with a sign that says "Influential Women of Long Island".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red dress standing in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a black purse. A sign behind her reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Poster for an event titled "Influential Women of Staten Island" on June 14, 2026, sponsored by The Dour, Her, Strands, and Sher.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a burgundy dress stands in front of a red velvet backdrop, holding a pink clutch and a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red halter dress stands in front of a red velvet backdrop, holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in red dresses posing in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman wearing a red and pink dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop with a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2006".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red lace dress stands in front of a backdrop of red roses and velvet curtains, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Three women in red dresses posing in front of a red floral backdrop with a sign that says "Virtual Women's Summit on Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman in a red sequined dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2023".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women posing in front of a red floral backdrop, one wearing a red sequin dress and the other a white suit with a red tie.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red dress stands in front of a red and black backdrop holding a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in formal attire, one in a red dress and the other in a floral print dress, holding an award and smiling.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red dress and braided hairstyle stands in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in red dresses posing in front of a red and black backdrop with floral arrangements and a sign that says "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman wearing a red dress stands in front of a backdrop of red roses and velvet curtains. A sign behind her reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Three women in red dresses posing in front of a red and black backdrop with floral arrangements.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A smiling woman in a red dress stands in front of a red floral backdrop, holding a sign that reads "Influential Women of Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in formal dresses posing in front of a red floral backdrop, one wearing a red floral dress and the other a red sequined gown.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A group of five young women dressed in red formal attire posing in front of a red and black backdrop with red floral arrangements.
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in red dresses standing in front of a red floral backdrop, one holding an award.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A group of women dressed in red and pink outfits seated at tables, enjoying drinks and conversation in a dimly lit, ornate room with chandeliers.
Prince Dukes Sr.
Two women in formal red dresses posing in front of a red floral backdrop, one wearing glasses and holding a red purse.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red sequined dress standing in front of a red and black backdrop, holding a microphone and gesturing with her hand. The backdrop features red curtains and a large drum.
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red floral dress stands at a podium, speaking into a microphone. Behind her is a red curtain and a sign that reads "Influential Women Staten Island 6.4.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.
A woman in a red sequin dress holding an award stands in front of a backdrop of red flowers and purple curtains. The sign behind her reads "Influential Women Staten Island 6.14.2026".
Prince Dukes Sr.

Seen On The Scene: The Inaugural 'Influential Women Of Staten Island' Awards Celebrates Community Leaders & Changemakers was originally published on bossip.com

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