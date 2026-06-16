Champion Knick Karl-Anthony Towns Gushes Over Fiancée Jordyn Woods As He Reflects On Her Role Since His Mother's Passing: 'Her Presence Is Always Felt'

KAT teared up discussing his fiancée Jordyn Woods and late mother's impact on his life during the victory interview.

Jordyn praised KAT's humility, faith, and hard work that led to the championship win and their upcoming wedding.

KAT felt his mother's spirit with him throughout the playoff run, crediting her for his success and relationship.

Every single New York Knicks player and fan was emotional seeing their team win over the weekend, but Karl-Anthony Towns had an especially heart-warming reaction to their victory.

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

On Saturday, June 13, the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals in an absolute thriller to secure a 4-1 series victory. Following the franchise’s first championship in 53 years, KAT teared up during a postgame interview as he talked about his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, and his late mother, Jacqueline Cruz.

“Her presence is always felt in my life,” Towns said as he gushed about his fiancée. “You always pray you’re going to pick the right woman for you and I know I did in my fiancé. I damn sure know bag held it down. Shout-out to Woods by Jordyn.”

He went on to talk about his mother, who passed away in April 2020 due to COVID-19 complications, and how such a difficult time in his life made him that much closer to Woods.

“It’s crazy, when she passed, there was so much turmoil in my life. Funny enough, my fiancée was the one, who was a friend at the time, was the only person I got to call before I had to go out there and say bye to her at the hospital,” KAT recalled. “Me and her have a real bond that goes deeper than just physical features and everything like that. We’ve got a true friendship that was built from the ground up.”

The Knicks star went on to reveal that he asked his mother before she passed to remain a presence in his life, and he’s continued to feel that energy during every step of the way.

“I remember just always asking her if this was going to be my last time seeing her in the physical, let me feel her spirit at all times,” he said during the press conference. “In moments of true pressure and a lot of things going on, I always feel this calming come to me and it’s always her. It’s just great to always feel her arms around me and always to feel her love in my life, in so many different ways.”

KAT continued, “It’s a testament. I haven’t felt love from a woman like that until I met my fiancé. It really means a lot that, in a way – without sounding weird – Jackie Jr. was able to be here celebrating this moment with me.”

Anyone watching Karl-Anthony Towns speak about the most important women in his life would be emotional, especially Jordyn. She posted a clip of his press conference on X and wrote, “Actual tears 🥲😭❤️.”

She then took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of her own, applauding her “soon-to-be husband and best friend” and the entire team for their performance this season.

“Trying to find the right words because I’m still overwhelmed with emotion,” she began in her lengthy caption. “These guys were so locked in that I woke up this morning still saying “0-0,” waiting for Game 6.”

Woods continued, “Watching this team all season has been unbelievable, not just because of their undeniable talent, but because they’re even better people than they are players.”

Jordyn then addressed Towns, specifically, highlighting the attitude he’s upheld on and off the court in order to make it this far.

“To my soon-to-be husband and best friend: you did it,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of you. Watching the humility you’ve carried through every high and low, the way you put your faith before everything else, the sacrifices you’ve made, and the joy you’ve brought to every moment has been so inspiring. No ego. Just hard work, gratitude, and an unwavering belief…You always said, ‘When I get my ring, I’ll get you yours,’ and somehow it happened exactly that way. Two rings in one year. 💍💍.”

Woods finished her post by referencing her lucky bag, which was undefeated throughout the entire NBA playoffs.

“As much as I’d love to give all the credit to the @woodsbyjordyn bag for its undefeated playoff run and unanimous MVP performance, there’s no denying how special this team truly is,” she concluded.

Her fiancé gave a lot more credit to the purse, however, declaring in a post-victory video, “That bag won a championship!”

Champion Knick Karl-Anthony Towns Gushes Over Fiancée Jordyn Woods As He Reflects On Her Role Since His Mother's Passing: 'Her Presence Is Always Felt' was originally published on bossip.com