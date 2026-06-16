10 Black Queer Artists To Add To Your Playlist

Source: Ranging from top 40 pop to the sickest rap bars in hip hop, Black queer artists are forging their own lane in music. Long gone are the days of sexuality being hidden behind the scenes, as members of the LGBTQ+ community are living out loud with their artistry. Black music has always featured queer voices, even when you didn’t know it. As June celebrates both Black Music Month and Pride Month, we are highlighting both emerging and solidified artists alike. Here is a list of songs by Black queer artists you need to add to your newest playlist. TRENDING STORY: Gorgeous Girls: Porsha Williams, Kehlani & 48 More Captivating Queer Queens So Fine They Deserve Their Own Pride Parade TRENDING STORY: Black And Proud: 12 LGBTQIA+ Influencers Redefining The Culture

1. Destin Conrad From Vine stardom to the music studio, Destin Conrad is now holding down a new class of male R&B voices.

2. Avery Wilson Avery Wilson is one of the premier vocalists of this era. Period. From breaking out on The Voice to getting Broadway shine in the revival of The Wiz, he is the epitome of “the mic is on”.

3. Derrick Lumière Breaking the rules of masculinity in hip hop, Derrick Lumière is bubbling across social media with his slick bars and even sexier persona.

4. Durand Bernarr A voice and a Grammy; Durand Bernarr is breaking glass ceilings for Black queer artists. He is in a class of his own with his unique approach to soul and R&B music. RELATED STORY: R&B Royalty Link Up! Kehlani Taps Grammy Winner Durand Bernarr For Summer 2026 Tour

5. Jozzy Her long list of songwriting credits have put her in a position to win, but Jozzy’s cool take on new R&B is what’s keeping her on your playlists.

6. Jeremy Pope Jeremy Pope isn’t being boxed in. He is serving talent on stage, on screen and on in the studio. The category is triple threat.

7. Keiynan Lonsdale Balancing an acting and music career can’t be easy, but Keiynan has worked hard to go from down under to pumping out pop songs worthy of your playlist.

8. Cat Burns Even across the pond Black queer artists are doing their big one. Cat has been putting on for the ladies in more ways than one since her emergence in the singer-songwriter space.