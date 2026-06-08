Lucinda Moore Continues Her Gospel Music Momentum with New Music and Plans for a 2027 Live Recording

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NASHVILLE, TN / ROCKY MOUNT, NC — Acclaimed Gospel recording artist, songwriter, entrepreneur, and label executive Lucinda Moore is celebrating a remarkable season of success after earning two nominations for the 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, further solidifying her place among Gospel music’s most respected voices.

Moore received nominations for:

• Traditional Female Artist of the Year

• Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year for her powerful collaboration, “Someone Who Cares,” featuring Gospel music legend Bishop Paul S. Morton

The nominations represent another milestone in Moore’s 24-year career, which has been marked by chart-topping music, award-winning songwriting, and a commitment to ministry through song.

A BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Award Winner, Recording Academy (Grammy) Member, songwriter, entrepreneur, and founder of Nalah Music Group, Moore continues to impact audiences around the world through music that inspires faith, hope, healing, and perseverance.

Her music is distributed globally through New Day Christian Distributors in partnership with The Orchard, a Sony Music Entertainment company.

Among her many accomplishments, Moore’s hit single “Lord, I Hear You” reached #1 on the MediaBase Gospel Chart and #3 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Chart, becoming one of the most celebrated songs of her career.

A Career That Continues to Evolve

For more than two decades, Lucinda Moore has remained a powerful force in Gospel music, known for her authentic ministry and ability to connect with audiences through songs that speak to real-life experiences.

Her latest nominated recording, “Someone Who Cares,” featuring Bishop Paul S. Morton, continues that tradition, offering a message of compassion, encouragement, and faith during difficult times.

Lucinda Moore’s Statement

“I am excited about what’s happening in this season for me. I’ve been in the gospel music industry for 24 years and God keeps proving Himself to me that I am not finished yet with this. Thank you to the SAGMA members for voting for me. See you at the Stellar Awards.”

New Music on the Horizon

As excitement builds around her Stellar Award nominations, Moore is also preparing to release a brand-new single, giving fans another opportunity to experience the powerful vocals and inspirational messages that have become her signature.

In addition, Moore has announced plans for a highly anticipated live recording in 2027, a project she describes as one of the most important moments of her career. Additional details regarding special guests, location, and release plans will be announced in the coming months.

“I believe God is opening another chapter for me,” said Moore. “I’m grateful for every door, every opportunity, and every person who has supported my journey. The best is still ahead.”

Music, Ministry, Fashion, and Entrepreneurship

Beyond music, Moore is also a successful entrepreneur and owner of LM&M; Boutique, a fashion destination known for its unique styles, statement pieces, and commitment to helping customers express confidence and individuality. Her love for fashion has become an extension of her creative vision, allowing her to connect with people both on and off the stage. “Whether through music or fashion, I want people to leave inspired,” Moore said. “I believe confidence, faith, and purpose all work together to help people become who they were created to be.”

Lucinda Moore Continues Her Gospel Music Momentum with New Music and Plans for a 2027 Live Recording was originally published on praiserichmond.com