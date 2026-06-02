Desktop banner image
Listen Live

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Close
Breaking News
Peabo Bryson Has Passed Away at 75 Read Full Story →
Music

William McDowell “I Want Jesus”

William McDowell “I Want Jesus”

Published on June 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove and Stellar Award-winning worship leader and pastor William McDowell returns after a 7-year hiatus with new single “I Want Jesus,” from his forthcoming project “Dreams, Revelations & Moments.” The song returns worship to its most essential cry: a longing for the presence of Jesus above all else.

Marked by deep reverence and wholehearted surrender, “I Want Jesus” carries the sound of hunger for God, inviting listeners into a place fully centered on Him.

New album, “Dreams, Revelations & Moments” releases on 7/31/26.

William McDowell “I Want Jesus” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Black America Web
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Black Health +365
Close