Source: Alekandra London / Getty

Chloe Bailey has to keep putting the haters on notice when it comes to her bawdy and her womb.

The “Have Mercy” singer took to her livestream to show fans her banging body and how her hard work in the gym is paying off. After letting fans know that her weight often fluctuates earlier this year, Chloe was back to shutting the haters up while flaunting her new muscle gains and always curvy figure.

“Look at the muscle,” she said. “Do you see that muscle. These ain’t aunty arms no more! These are whoop yo butt arms!”

While reading comments from her fans and haters alike, Chloe also took time to shut down pregnancy rumors that seem to pop up about her whenever there’s any sign of a little more cushion on her perfect frame.

“Listen, I look snatched, baby,” she said. “This does not give pregnancy. I have been working on my fitness since February, a very long time.”

The internet really knows how to make the worst of a good thing. Chloe’s body is always on point and it’s a real shame that she has to set the record straight over and over again when it comes to her frame. While so many celebrities are turning to surgeries and shots to make the public happy, it would seem like Chloe could get her 10s for staying committed in the gym, allowing her body to do what it naturally does and maintaining her curves.

Nonetheless, we are always here for Chloe’s classy clapbacks in the name of her copious cakes.

And, of course, while the haters are concerning themselves with her body, Chloe is staying booked and busy. Her upcoming Peacock film Strung debuted during opening night of the American Black Film Festival on May 29. The film will hit the streamer on June 26 and also stars Coco Jones and Lynn Whitfield.

The post ‘I Looked Snatched, Baby’: Chloe Bailey Claps Back On Womb Watchers & Body Shamers In latest Livestream appeared first on Bossip.

‘I Looked Snatched, Baby’: Chloe Bailey Claps Back On Womb Watchers & Body Shamers In latest Livestream was originally published on bossip.com