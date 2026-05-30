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Houston hip hop pioneer DJ Screw is reaching a new generation of listeners as his iconic mixtape catalog officially begins rolling out on major streaming platforms. The first release, DJ Screw Originals (Volume 1), debuted Friday (May 29), marking the beginning of a long awaited digital expansion of the legendary DJ’s influential body of work.

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According to the DJ Screw Estate, new releases will continue arriving weekly through the end of June, giving fans access to some of the most celebrated recordings in Houston rap history. For decades, many of these projects were only available through physical CDs, cassette tapes, and unofficial uploads shared online by devoted fans.

“This is for the fans who’ve always known and for those discovering him now,” the DJ Screw Estate said in a statement. “From a local legend to a global icon, his catalogue will now be accessible everywhere, keeping his legacy alive one stream at a time.”

DJ Screw helped create and popularize the chopped and screwed sound during the 1990s, a groundbreaking production style that slowed down songs, altered vocal pitches, and transformed the way Southern hip hop was experienced. His influence helped shape Houston’s identity within the music industry and inspired countless artists across multiple genres.

Although DJ Screw passed away in 2000 at the age of 29, his impact continues to resonate worldwide. With his classic mixtapes now making their way to streaming services, both longtime supporters and first time listeners will have an opportunity to explore the catalog of one of Houston’s most important musical innovators.

DJ Screw’s Legendary Mixtapes Finally Arrive on Streaming Services was originally published on theboxhouston.com