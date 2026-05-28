Ryan Cameron Reflects On Birthday Bash History & Atlanta Legacy With Incognito Backstage At Birthday Bash XXX

Ryan Cameron is celebrated as the 'voice of Atlanta' with a successful radio career across multiple demographics.

Ryan shares a story about being booed by the crowd when asked to tell them to sit down at a past Birthday Bash.

Ryan's real, relatable content and Atlanta roots have helped him build a lasting bond with his listeners.

Ryan Cameron Joins Incognito Backstage At Birthday Bash XXX

Live from backstage at Hot 107.9’s sold-out Birthday Bash XXX, Incognito from Posted on the Corner sat down with Atlanta radio icon and Hall of Famer Ryan Cameron. He introduced Ryan as “the voice of Atlanta,” pointing out that if you pass through the world’s busiest airport you hear his voice, and noting his rare feat of having number one shows across three different radio demographics. Ryan joked about Incognito mentioning “this age,” but embraced the legend tag while getting ready to share a few Bash stories.

The Night The Crowd Booed The “Face Of The Station”

When Incognito asked for a Birthday Bash story he had never told, Ryan went back to a Lakewood Amphitheatre year when Pastor Troy performed and No Limit headlined. At the time, Ryan, Akini and Beyoncé Alowishus (a name he says he gave her because she was always late and apologizing) had the hottest morning show in the city and were supposed to make a big entrance. With fans crowding the aisles and blocking fire exits, then–GM Mary Catherine Sneed told Ryan to go out and tell everyone to sit down or the show would stop, reminding him he was the face of the station. When he hit the stage with that message, the crowd booed him from “their toes all the way up through their chest,” a moment he now laughs about as part of Birthday Bash history.

Real Content, 404 Roots And A Lasting Connection

Today, Ryan is celebrated instead of booed, with the number one show in three demos, and Incognito asked what the secret is. Ryan said listeners connect with real content and real life, including hearing his kids grow up on the radio. Being ATL born and bred, and still rocking a 404 area code, is a big part of his identity and bond with the city. He believes people embrace him because he is authentically himself, on and off the mic.

Why He Had To Be At Birthday Bash XXX

Asked why he came out for this 30th anniversary, Ryan said he could not miss it. Birthday Bash XXX is being held at State Farm Arena, where he spent 20 years working for the Atlanta Hawks and creating signature calls, including work that lives on in NBA 2K. He joked that his “superpower” is being invisible, saying he likes to move around quietly and if fans see him, they should grab a picture while they can.

Ryan Cameron Reflects On Birthday Bash History & Atlanta Legacy With Incognito Backstage At Birthday Bash XXX was originally published on hotspotatl.com