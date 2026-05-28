National Hamburger Day at Home: Traditional, Vegan & Bunless Ideas

Source: FG Trade / Getty National Burger Day is the perfect excuse to fire up the skillet, grill or air fryer and create restaurant quality burgers right at home. Whether you love a classic cheeseburger stacked high with toppings, prefer a plant based option or want to skip the bread altogether, there are plenty of ways to celebrate one of America’s favorite comfort foods. RELATED: National Hamburger Day 2026: Best Burger Deals In Houston RELATED: McDonald’s Apple Pie Flavor Now Found in Grocery Stores Below are three juicy burger recipes that cover all the bases for National Burger Day including a traditional All American burger, a flavorful vegan burger and a low carb bunless burger packed with flavor. All American Backyard Burger Ingredients • 1 pound ground chuck beef

• Salt and black pepper

• 4 slices American cheese

• 4 brioche buns

• Lettuce

• Tomato slices

• Pickles

• Red onion

• Ketchup and mustard Instructions Form the ground beef into four thick patties and season both sides with salt and pepper. Cook on a hot grill or skillet for about 4 minutes per side until desired doneness. Add cheese during the final minute so it melts perfectly. Toast the brioche buns lightly and build your burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup and mustard. Serve with fries or chips for the full backyard burger experience.

Smoky Vegan Black Bean Burger Ingredients • 2 cans black beans, drained

• 1 cup breadcrumbs

• 1 egg substitute or flax egg

• 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 tablespoon barbecue sauce

• Salt and pepper

• Vegan cheese slices

• Avocado

• Vegan buns Instructions Mash the black beans in a bowl until mostly smooth. Mix in breadcrumbs, seasonings and barbecue sauce until a thick mixture forms. Shape into patties and refrigerate for 20 minutes to help them firm up. Cook in a skillet with olive oil for about 5 minutes per side until crispy. Add vegan cheese if desired and top with avocado, lettuce and your favorite vegan sauce.

Bunless Bacon Avocado Burger Bowl Ingredients • 1 pound lean ground beef or turkey

• Salt and pepper

• 4 slices bacon

• 1 avocado, sliced

• Cherry tomatoes

• Mixed greens

• Pickles

• Ranch or burger sauce Instructions Cook the burger patties and bacon until crispy and fully cooked. Instead of using buns, layer mixed greens into a bowl and top with sliced burger patties, bacon, avocado, tomatoes and pickles. Drizzle with ranch or burger sauce for a burger inspired meal that keeps all the flavor without the extra carbs. This option is perfect for anyone looking for a lighter National Burger Day meal without sacrificing taste.

Crispy Hot Honey Chicken Burger Recipe If you want to switch things up for National Burger Day, this crispy chicken burger recipe delivers the perfect mix of crunch, heat and sweetness. Juicy fried chicken topped with hot honey sauce, pickles and creamy slaw makes this burger taste like something straight from a restaurant kitchen. Ingredients For the Chicken • 2 large chicken breasts

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1 teaspoon paprika

• Salt and black pepper

• 1 cup flour

• Vegetable oil for frying For the Hot Honey Sauce • 1/3 cup honey

• 1 tablespoon hot sauce

• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes Toppings • Brioche buns

• Pickles

• Coleslaw

• Mayo Instructions Slice the chicken breasts in half to create thinner sandwich sized pieces. Place them in buttermilk with garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper for at least 30 minutes. Heat oil in a skillet. Dredge the chicken in flour until fully coated and fry for about 4 to 5 minutes per side until golden brown and fully cooked. In a small bowl, mix honey, hot sauce and red pepper flakes. Brush the hot honey sauce generously over the fried chicken while it is still hot. Toast the brioche buns lightly and spread mayo on both sides. Add the crispy chicken, top with pickles and coleslaw, then finish with an extra drizzle of hot honey sauce. Serve with seasoned fries, onion rings or potato wedges for the ultimate homemade chicken burger recipe.