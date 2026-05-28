Michael Jackson Performances That Shifted Culture

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There are other entertainers, those who captivate us with their music, dance moves, and influence. And then there’s Michael Jackson, one of the most influential musicians of all time, who started it all.

From his early days with his brothers during the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the world’s greatest entertainers, Jackson constantly proved he was a force to be reckoned with.

His artistry redefined what it meant to be a pop entertainer, gaining him the title King of Pop and his influence spanning to every corner of the world even many years after his passing. From live performances, album releases, music videos, dancing and tours, Michael Jackson defied moments that have yet to be replicated.

For Black Music Month, we highlight the King of Pop’s influence and unforgettable moments that redefined pop and music culture.