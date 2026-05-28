VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm

Maryland has recorded its first heat-related death of the year after a man between the ages of 70 and 80 died from complications linked to extreme heat, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Health officials said the death occurred in Calvert County following a stretch of unusually high temperatures that impacted much of the state during mid-May. More hot weather is expected in the coming weeks, prompting renewed warnings from public health leaders.

“As we anticipate more hot days coming our way, we want to remind Marylanders of the steps they can take to guard against overheating, including visiting a local cooling center,” Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani said in a statement. “Remember to check on those who are particularly vulnerable to heat, including older individuals and people with chronic diseases.”

State health data shows there have already been 145 emergency room and urgent care visits related to heat illnesses this year, along with 150 emergency service calls connected to heat exposure.

Officials noted that Maryland saw a significant rise in heat-related deaths last year, recording 36 fatalities — nearly 25% higher than the previous year’s total of 27.

The increase comes as parts of the state continue experiencing dangerous temperatures, including several recent days with heat index values reaching 100 degrees or higher. Last week’s temperatures climbed into the upper 80s and low 90s, leading several counties to open cooling centers. Baltimore City also activated its annual Code Red Extreme Heat Alert Season, which remains in effect through September.

During periods of extreme heat, residents are encouraged to:

Drink plenty of water

Avoid alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Limit direct sun exposure

Schedule outdoor activities during cooler morning or evening hours

Maryland Reports First Heat-Related Death of 2026 was originally published on 92q.com